This Maga sexist asked why educated white women don’t support Trump, and people were more than happy to tell him

Having seen what he’s been doing with his time in the Oval Office – or, rather, the time he should be in the Oval Office but is off playing golf or throwing expensive parties for donors – not a single person can be surprised that he’s doing abysmally in the polls.

New – Trump approval poll Dissaprove 60%

Approve 36% (New Low) Gallup #B – RV – 11/23 pic.twitter.com/S0Wyne7vsG — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 28, 2025

Host: Americans are clearly showing in public opinion polls in other places that they are not feeling the 'golden age of affordability' that Trump is speaking of. 61% of Americans said that they thought Trump's policies have worsened economic conditions in the country. pic.twitter.com/77vxefGrba — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 18, 2025

Five new polls, including Fox News, show Trump as the least popular president in HISTORY. America is waking up. — Brad (@BraddrofliT) November 25, 2025

Right-wing commentator Wall Street Mav shared a screenshot of an NBC poll from March, when the President was a lot more popular than he is now. Even then, Trump’s ratings were very bad with at least one demographic – white, college-educated women. Mav asked a question.

The Maga crew entered the chat.

This seems likely.

Not one man in this comment section has talked to a woman once in their life https://t.co/ixe3CO2LSB — Jethro (@jethro_live) November 29, 2025

Despite all those fascinating insights into what happens when you watch too much Fox News, there were some rather more obvious and less sexist answers. Tweeters seemed to enjoy providing them.

Teaches critical thinking skills you fucking inbred — The Saurus (@TheSaurus831) November 29, 2025

One of the many things college teaches you is learning how to find factual answers to questions – instead of just believing someone with two pounds of brylcreem in their hair, on an entertainment News network tells you… for example, like how tariffs work… https://t.co/vGwIQAXsFR — The Mind of Mark®️ (@PoweredbyBMW) November 28, 2025

College makes peoples smarter it seems https://t.co/m5sHnGockI — Eliza (@terrifiedone) November 30, 2025

LMAO like how have they not put 2 and 2 together. College isn't 'brainwashing' people, it is giving them the knowledge and skills to see the right wing bullshit for what it is. — Snoop chokbar (@Jockstrap93) November 28, 2025

That's an easy fix pic.twitter.com/IiWs32bVSc — The DreamCode Prophet (@TheDreamProfit) November 28, 2025

They are educated. Must uneducate them to turn them into MAGA. — Alodar (@AlodarSylmor) November 28, 2025

If I was a trump supporter I would be too embarrassed to share this stat https://t.co/2BhYA7ejqm — chairman Beans, IQ 277 (@justbeans4) November 29, 2025

‘What is it about all these people learning things that makes them doubt the false narrative we’re trying to push?’ — Alex Ross (@alex__ross) November 28, 2025

The fact that you read this graphic and still have to ask tells me it’s something you lack https://t.co/i1YguOsFbw — (@Iburstintoflame) November 28, 2025

What do white college educated women have against sexual predators?… https://t.co/nAV7gysnvc — Julio C. Muñoz (@ezoobrm) November 27, 2025

It’s not Steiner Math, it’s pretty easy to figure out. Education is a helluva concept, and more people should try it. https://t.co/eeIuPRAxse — Rob Wilkins of Fightful.com (@robwilkins) November 28, 2025

Dena Ann picked a different part of the poll to inform her own question.

What is it about uneducated white men that does this? — Dena Ann (@TheCandyCoating) November 28, 2025

this post is pure cope, the picture is from march. maga is sinking fast, and not a moment too soon — Brave Temple (@BraveTemple) November 28, 2025

