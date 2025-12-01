Paris got the Christmas season off to a flying start with this spectacular Carol of the Bells flash mob

Entertainment christmas flash mob

It’s December now, so we all get a pass to say the C-word …Christmas, obviously – though we can understand the other one creeping out when you’re stuck in a massive queue just so you can pay through the nose for 200g of chocolate and a whole lot of Christmassy cardboard.

Most cities have their Christmas lights on, their trees up, and Noddy Holder on tap in their crammed supermarkets.

Over in Paris, one lighting-up ceremony had the added bonus of a flash mob arranged and accompanied by the brilliant Julien Cohen – the man behind the wildly viral Bohemian Rhapsody flash mob.

It’s beginning to look (and sound) a lot like Christmas.

My BIGGEST Flashmob Ever: Carol of the Bells with 100 Musicians in Paris!! With @Violinphonix, @DEVIALET @GardeRepFR pic.twitter.com/I9xBxRS8h5 — Julien Cohen (@itsjuliencohen) November 24, 2025

The traditional Ukrainian New Year air, which has become a popular Christmas song elsewhere, featured – as Julien explained – 100 musicians, including the duo Violin Phonix, 11-year-old guitarist Olly Pearson, bass player Paul Pasmanian and the Petits Chanteurs à la Croix de Bois children’s choir, to name just a few.

It went down as well online as it had in Paris.

1.

One of the best flash mobs ever pic.twitter.com/dIVnj3g6cp — Scottish veteran (@ScotsVeteran67) November 25, 2025

2.

The flashmob of all flashmobs: breathtaking in its ambition and execution … and just joyful: https://t.co/z3Ko59PkYs — Geoff Barton (@RealGeoffBarton) November 25, 2025

3.

What a beautiful Christmas experience for the crowd. Excellent! — Stella Williams (@Montaillac) November 24, 2025

4.

I still have goosebumps minutes after watching this. Absolutely stunning — (@PatrickGerald70) November 25, 2025

5.

Now THIS is a Christmas lights switch on ☃️@itsjuliencohen pic.twitter.com/MrMP1K8qLH — Víx♥ (@KernowMaiden) November 25, 2025

6.

Best night ever. Alive with sound! — DEVIALET (@DEVIALET) November 25, 2025

7.

Just gorgeous — maria ward-rice (@mariawardrice1) November 25, 2025

8.

Even more magic knowing Carol of the Bells is inspired by the Ukrainian song Shchedryk , welcoming spring. May this flashmob be a sign of peace and the war’s end soon. — Monica Micu (@monica_micu) November 25, 2025

9.

A musical Advent calendar! The joy, wonder, and awe…. https://t.co/xsTuXwYPel — Susan Chase‍⬛ (@SusanMChase) November 25, 2025

10.

A thoroughly good use of 3 minutes of your time! https://t.co/Kq6zyA7iTy — JellyLegs Elle ‍ (@JellyLegs_Elle) November 25, 2025

11.

More of this please https://t.co/zpQpYQTEF7 — Lynn Phillips (@HappyPawsTreats) November 25, 2025

12.

Biggest Sondheim flashmob required please… Sunday in the Park with George. Record breaking… ideas please! https://t.co/tCwIu6ocQW — Sondheim Society (@SondheimSociety) November 25, 2025

It’s actually not the first time Julien Cohen has brought Carol of the Bells to the masses.

You can see the full list of musicians involved in the Christmas spectacular on Julien’s YouTube account.

READ MORE

This wildly viral perfprmance of Bohemian Rhapsody may be the best flashmob you’ll ever watch

Source Julien Cohen Image Screengrab