Entertainment christmas flash mob

Paris got the Christmas season off to a flying start with this spectacular Carol of the Bells flash mob

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 1st, 2025

It’s December now, so we all get a pass to say the C-word …Christmas, obviously – though we can understand the other one creeping out when you’re stuck in a massive queue just so you can pay through the nose for 200g of chocolate and a whole lot of Christmassy cardboard.

Most cities have their Christmas lights on, their trees up, and Noddy Holder on tap in their crammed supermarkets.

Over in Paris, one lighting-up ceremony had the added bonus of a flash mob arranged and accompanied by the brilliant Julien Cohen – the man behind the wildly viral Bohemian Rhapsody flash mob.

It’s beginning to look (and sound) a lot like Christmas.

The traditional Ukrainian New Year air, which has become a popular Christmas song elsewhere, featured – as Julien explained – 100 musicians, including the duo Violin Phonix, 11-year-old guitarist Olly Pearson, bass player Paul Pasmanian and the Petits Chanteurs à la Croix de Bois children’s choir, to name just a few.

It went down as well online as it had in Paris.

It’s actually not the first time Julien Cohen has brought Carol of the Bells to the masses.

You can see the full list of musicians involved in the Christmas spectacular on Julien’s YouTube account.

Source Julien Cohen Image Screengrab