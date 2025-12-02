A fear-fuelling YouTuber was called out for the masked cyclist who never was and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

Videos takedowns youtubers

We hadn’t come across the fear-fuelling YouTuber called @kurtcaz1 until recently and now we’ve written about him twice in a week.

He appears to have a fondness for walking around cities with his phone (and comedy bodyguard) basically telling everyone how awful they are.

Last time it was Oxford Street, this time it was a little bit of editing that he appeared to have done, entirely altering the reality of what he encountered at this particular moment.

Here it is, as highlighted by @Shayan86 over on Twitter.

Compare the YouTube thumbnail with the actual footage in the video. pic.twitter.com/jLQXW8n4JR — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) December 1, 2025

Here’s what was published.

And this is actually what happened.

Spot the difference?

And hard to believe, but it gets even worse.

It’s not just that he edited thumbnail to make the guy look like a criminal. The guy was actually a fan, and he asked him to do a wheelie on his bike. This is the same guy who was walking around Oxford Street saying “it’s kicking off” when a fire brigade drove past. https://t.co/hJ6ubtrSd7 pic.twitter.com/0N2eJs4m6i — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) December 1, 2025

Extraordinary scenes. And these people say it best.

1.

Racism slop YouTuber “Kurt Caz” just got caught using AI to make a random friendly brown guy look like a robber pic.twitter.com/0KPmbKXx95 — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) December 1, 2025

2.

it’s about time we talk about this dude, he went from being a chill travel YouTuber to a full on right wing grifter pic.twitter.com/IbbKucI3J1 — ً (@tylerduran21) December 2, 2025

3.

dude I realized the name of the stores aren’t even the real names. Look at the real picture, its all English and he AI morphed them into Arabic and an unknown language to think that its like an invasion. Shameless behavior. pic.twitter.com/97Pz4ZS6XH — KyBousaidan (@mm200520) December 1, 2025

4.

I hope the “fan” sees this shit and becomes even bigger than this guy. Does a complete 180 in his life and serves to bring down people like this. — Fearl (@F3arl) December 1, 2025

5.

No way he photoshopped my aunty’s shop that’s insane. What do man gain from this really https://t.co/gLxAT3m91U — ZEEE (@zeeesnm) December 1, 2025

6.

It’s funny because he traveled the world and met all kinds of people. He seemed really cool. — Chained.up (@Chained_Up31987) December 1, 2025

7.

That’s why never trust what you see on the social media. Manipulating anything via internet is so easy. — ItsStevenN (@ItsStevenN__) December 1, 2025

8.

Who even watches someone going on holiday and bitching about everything, is that even fun to watch? — (@tokyorevengi) December 1, 2025

9.

Honestly think everyone with shit to say about London should have to watch this. Idiot walks down incredibly chilled, union-jack-festooned Oxford street desperately hoping for some evidence of danger. Worst thing that happens is a lady tells him he’s talking nonsense https://t.co/x6W5d8A4xl — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) November 30, 2025

