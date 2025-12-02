Videos takedowns youtubers

A fear-fuelling YouTuber was called out for the masked cyclist who never was and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

Poke Reporter. Updated December 2nd, 2025

We hadn’t come across the fear-fuelling YouTuber called @kurtcaz1 until recently and now we’ve written about him twice in a week.

He appears to have a fondness for walking around cities with his phone (and comedy bodyguard) basically telling everyone how awful they are.

Last time it was Oxford Street, this time it was a little bit of editing that he appeared to have done, entirely altering the reality of what he encountered at this particular moment.

Here it is, as highlighted by @Shayan86 over on Twitter.

Here’s what was published.

And this is actually what happened.

Spot the difference?

And hard to believe, but it gets even worse.

Extraordinary scenes. And these people say it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

An anti-woke warrior took a trip down London’s ‘infamous’ Oxford Street to show how dangerous it is and was owned into next year