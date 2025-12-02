In this week’s least shocking news, former Tory MP Jonathan Gullis has defected to Reform UK – 19 votes of no confidence

Politics Jonathan Gullis Reform UK

In case anyone was wondering what Jonathan Gullis is up to these days (which they weren’t), he’s been weighing up his political future and has decided to throw his extra-large hat in the ring with Reform UK.

Two more Conservative MP rejects hop over to Reform UK. Jonathan Gullis and Lia Nici. More and more, Reform UK looks simply as if the Tories ran off stage, then came back on two minutes lates, wearing a comedy moustache-and-glasses disguise. ~AA uk.news.yahoo.com/former-tory-… [image or embed] — Best for Britain (@bestforbritain.org) December 1, 2025 at 9:57 AM

The former Tory Party chair, who was MP for Stoke-on-Trent North until being booted out at the last election, had publicly bemoaned his inability to return to the teaching profession, so ‘any port in a storm’, right?

Fresh from complaining about not being able to find work outside of Parliament, Jonathan Gullis will now chance his arm as a Reform member [image or embed] — The London Economic (@thelondoneconomic.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 4:32 PM

Unfortunately for Gullis – and Reform MP Richard Tice, the internet keeps the receipts, and this intriguing message (or threat) from Tice to Gullis has popped up again.

Even without the kompromat, people were sceptical that the move would do either Gullis or Reform any good. Here are the reactions that caught our eye.

1.

2.

We are delighted to welcome Jonathan Gullis to Reform UK. I had to calm down Lee Anderson, who was concerned that he may no longer be the thickest twat in the party. [image or embed] — Parody Nigel Farage (@parodypm.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 6:18 PM

3.

4.

Scratching my head as to why three former Tory MPs who all lost their seats in the general election have defected to Reform [image or embed] — Otto English (@ottoenglish.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 11:09 AM

5.

Jonathan Gullis has defected to Reform.

What a coup for them!

Jonathan will add:

Hair

Grunts

An odour of hay

An itchy hole

Fungi

Wrinkled shirts

Porridge

Jizz

Conker hairs

Squirrel food

And damp patches wherever he sits.

He truly will be a great asset. [image or embed] — Sir Michael Take CBE (@sirmichaeltake.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 11:35 AM

6.

The only surprise here was that I'd assumed Gullis had already gone to Reform. — Captain Barfheart (@gvigary.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 9:59 AM

7.

8.

More Tory defectives for Farage… Gullis, Lia Nici and Chris Green, all booted out as Tory MPs at the last GE. Farage truly is building an alternative to the Tory party…out of the…er…dregs of the Tory party. [image or embed] — Mike D London (@mikedlondon.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 11:49 AM

9.

Misread the "news" about Seagullis and thought it said he was defective, then realised it was he'd *defected* to Reform. Both still work. — Jason Wilson (@whizzo.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 12:02 PM

10.