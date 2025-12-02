Politics boat strike Karoline Leavitt self-defense

Karoline Leavitt claimed the second deadly Venezuela boat strike was in ‘self defence’ and the internet responded as one

Saul Hutson. Updated December 2nd, 2025

Another White House press conference with Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and another afternoon spent decoding her particular brand of double talk.

This time the conversation was about the missile attack on an alleged drug smuggling boat in the Caribbean Sea. Leavitt found herself defending the second strike, a second strike that murdered the two surviving members who were floating on remains of the destroyed boat.

She says it was “self defence.”

She said this with a straight face, despite the many facts contradicting her statement. This was an unprovoked military strike and the boat had already been destroyed. The crew members could have been detained and tried under normal procedures, you might reasonable have thought.

Except the folks in charge, who keep throwing each other under the bus to get as far away from this mess as possible, decided a second strike was necessary. Now everyone is wiped out and we’ll never know if the boat was even holding drugs at all.

The more we learn about this strike, the less necessary it seemed to many people. And the internet was only more skeptical after Leavitt’s excuses.

