Karoline Leavitt claimed the second deadly Venezuela boat strike was in ‘self defence’ and the internet responded as one

Politics boat strike Karoline Leavitt self-defense

Another White House press conference with Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and another afternoon spent decoding her particular brand of double talk.

This time the conversation was about the missile attack on an alleged drug smuggling boat in the Caribbean Sea. Leavitt found herself defending the second strike, a second strike that murdered the two surviving members who were floating on remains of the destroyed boat.

She says it was “self defence.”

FOX: You said the follow up strike was lawful. What law is it that allows no survivors? LEAVITT: The strike was conducted in self defense to protect Americans pic.twitter.com/bCVNMZqqN4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 1, 2025

She said this with a straight face, despite the many facts contradicting her statement. This was an unprovoked military strike and the boat had already been destroyed. The crew members could have been detained and tried under normal procedures, you might reasonable have thought.

Except the folks in charge, who keep throwing each other under the bus to get as far away from this mess as possible, decided a second strike was necessary. Now everyone is wiped out and we’ll never know if the boat was even holding drugs at all.

The more we learn about this strike, the less necessary it seemed to many people. And the internet was only more skeptical after Leavitt’s excuses.

1.

“Self defense” now means killing the defenseless so they can’t testify in court about your illegal orders. — Sarah Ironside (@SarahIronside6) December 1, 2025

2.

This is not how self-defense works. Everyone understands that self-defense requires an immediate physical threat and proportionality. Repelling a missile attack with a missile is self-defense. Blowing up boats hundreds of miles from U.S. shores is not. This isn’t complicated. https://t.co/Yf1Vtbjuz4 — Justin Amash (@justinamash) December 1, 2025

3.

“In self-defense” doesn’t mean “leave no survivors.”

That’s an oxymoron for when the law is against you. A follow-up strike that ensures no one is left alive is not “self-defense,” it’s escalation. And the fact that the White House is trying to wrap it in legalese instead of… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) December 1, 2025

4.

The strike survivors were floating on debris in open water. Clinging to debris so they wouldn’t drown. They should have been rescued and detained for prosecution. The White House is treating foreign policy like a teenager playing Grand Theft Auto drinking Extreme Dew. https://t.co/85R7U90OLI — James Lautzenheiser (@J_Lautzenheiser) December 1, 2025

5.

It wasn’t self defense, it was destruction of evidence. — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) December 1, 2025

6.

Follow up question: Do you believe that you can go to hell, for lying about the deaths of innocent people? — jp (@ChefjparkJohn) December 1, 2025

7.