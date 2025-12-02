A misogynistic Maga said women should stop being ‘fat, tattooed nags’ or be completely replaced by artificial wombs, and got owned into the next century

Weird World AI misogyny

In ‘Black Mirror is a documentary’ news, scientists are getting closer to perfecting an artificial womb, with one experiment keeping sheep foetuses alive for a short period – athough not from the embryo stage.

An artificial womb that successfully grew a baby lamb This is disturbing on so many levels and giving me the Matrix movie vibes.. We are finally at the stage where we are playing God now & the next thing you know we will be heading into a large scale human clone production. pic.twitter.com/paJ0uCQtH4 — MAVERICK X (@MAVERIC68078049) November 29, 2025

One misogynistic Maga swooped on the news to warn women that they need to shape up or they’ll be shipped out. His post contains sexist, offensive and NSFW language.

Ah – ‘I say this out of love’ but you’re ‘fat, tattooed nags’. Got it. Right. How to win friends and influence people.

Twitter had his (yes, shock horror, it’s a man) card marked.

1.

The idea that swathes of men would obtain a baby and raise it independently without the labour of women is laughable. https://t.co/pxFt1DMMfx — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) December 1, 2025

2.

Ah, just what every man wants: to be a single father with sole custody https://t.co/DttSEa0TXK — Cartoons Hate Her! (@CartoonsHateHer) December 1, 2025

3.

4.

This might be the most incel ass post I’ve ever come across on this app https://t.co/juqXVVxhjh — J (@AriesM00N) November 30, 2025

5.

6.

I lie, prostrate and BEGGING before you, please please please please please please please go marry your AI robots. Please. Have mercy on us and remove yourself from our worlds and societies. I would happily pay an Incel Tax to see you all provided with a state sex robot. https://t.co/bpwHZkwzJE — Madelaine Hanson (@MadelaineLucyH) December 1, 2025

7.

Men, have you been desperately seeking the life of a single father without having to go through the hassle of having sex with a woman to achieve this dream life? Well, you're in luck. No longer will you be forced into sex with women!!!! https://t.co/qvQuHnh7OB — LIZZY (@LizzyStarrrdust) December 1, 2025

8.

Where will yall get those eggs to grow your artificial humans ? — B (@____KDF) December 1, 2025

9.

Guys like this wonder why women avoid them https://t.co/ncc8ozZ7bS pic.twitter.com/bnZv7ppZJA — ZAIQ (@PhantomsZero) November 30, 2025

10.

How to make it obvious that you've never felt the warmth of a woman: https://t.co/qYy8xoI1Jz — cherry blue (@stoneheadbarbie) December 1, 2025

11.

I'm not worried about men who want to procreate with robots. It's the end of literally nothing for me, or most people in general. Men are human. They don't just want babies. They want human connection and love, like women do. This is fear mongering nonsense propaganda. https://t.co/GZQi17nI9F — Heavy Metal Muscle Mommy (@venom_of_venus) December 1, 2025

12.

As a fat tattooed nag. I’m okay with this. Go breed with AI. https://t.co/Db4Wim6TuB pic.twitter.com/FyDRjakCB0 — Perimenopause Baddie – Asexual (@PandorasCashBox) December 1, 2025

13.

14.

Oh no. A man on the Internet thinks it's over for us.

What shall we do? https://t.co/VK1MU9FL0J pic.twitter.com/AIiIZ4N7Bw — Fonty (@Fontybits1) December 1, 2025

15.

We’re still doing the whole “men would be baby crazy if they didn’t have an overwhelming ick for women” thing, huh https://t.co/mn24NCshuB — Miri Vinni (@MiriVinni) December 1, 2025

Here’s a message for any of these artificial womb fans.

Men who think like this, please stay away from all women. Once you obtain children through these artificial wombs (if at all it’s made legal and easy) don’t hire women (or tell your mothers) to be caregivers. Don’t rely on anything from women. Just stay the heck away for good. https://t.co/d5xQSMkE9c — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) December 1, 2025

READ MORE

This extremely misogynistic advice for husbands looking to rekindle their marriages is a fast-track to divorce proceedings

Image Pixabay