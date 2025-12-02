Weird World AI misogyny

A misogynistic Maga said women should stop being ‘fat, tattooed nags’ or be completely replaced by artificial wombs, and got owned into the next century

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 2nd, 2025

In ‘Black Mirror is a documentary’ news, scientists are getting closer to perfecting an artificial womb, with one experiment keeping sheep foetuses alive for a short period – athough not from the embryo stage.

One misogynistic Maga swooped on the news to warn women that they need to shape up or they’ll be shipped out. His post contains sexist, offensive and NSFW language.

I can’t really emphasise this enough: artificial wombs are basically the end for women. Once androids equipped with AI can sport artificial wombs, men will have essentially no reason to interact with women at all. I’m imploring women: lose weight and stop being cunts before it’s too late. I say this out of love. Humanity is about to reach a turning point, and you will not be a part of it if you can’t stop being fat, tattooed nags.

Ah – ‘I say this out of love’ but you’re ‘fat, tattooed nags’. Got it. Right. How to win friends and influence people.

Twitter had his (yes, shock horror, it’s a man) card marked.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Here’s a message for any of these artificial womb fans.

