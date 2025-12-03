Politics joe biden Karoline Leavitt

It’s been a year since the election and the White House is still blaming Joe Biden for the Great American Dumpster Fire – 15 eye-rolls of epic proportions

Saul Hutson. Updated December 3rd, 2025

It’s hard to decide which type of rant is more off-putting when it’s coming from White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

Option A: she is asked a question and defensively berates a reporter to deflect blame.

Option B: an entirely pre-written speech she can’t look up from as she regurgitates the words written for her verbatim, which also deflect blame.

This clip falls into category B. And it comes with an extra trope: use Joe Biden as an excuse to avoid taking any responsibility for what is happening in America right now.

It’s not Leavitt, or her boss, Donald Trump, or his network of former TV stars play-acting as top ranking government officials. It’s not all three branches of government under Republican control. None of those folks are responsible for the poor decision making and policy breaking of the current administration.

According to Leavitt, it’s Joe Biden’s fault. The guy who got voted out of the White House a year ago. Blame him.

The replies were not exactly convinced.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

READ MORE
Karoline Leavitt claimed the second deadly Venezuela boat strike was in ‘self defence’ and the internet responded as one

Source: Twitter @Acyn | Image Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons