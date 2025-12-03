It’s been a year since the election and the White House is still blaming Joe Biden for the Great American Dumpster Fire – 15 eye-rolls of epic proportions

Politics joe biden Karoline Leavitt

It’s hard to decide which type of rant is more off-putting when it’s coming from White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

Option A: she is asked a question and defensively berates a reporter to deflect blame.

Option B: an entirely pre-written speech she can’t look up from as she regurgitates the words written for her verbatim, which also deflect blame.

This clip falls into category B. And it comes with an extra trope: use Joe Biden as an excuse to avoid taking any responsibility for what is happening in America right now.

Leavitt: We continue to live with the deadly consequences of Joe Biden’s horrific leadership. pic.twitter.com/NJPgUujHge — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2025

It’s not Leavitt, or her boss, Donald Trump, or his network of former TV stars play-acting as top ranking government officials. It’s not all three branches of government under Republican control. None of those folks are responsible for the poor decision making and policy breaking of the current administration.

According to Leavitt, it’s Joe Biden’s fault. The guy who got voted out of the White House a year ago. Blame him.

The replies were not exactly convinced.

1.

They can’t make it through a single sentence without mentioning Biden – telling! — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) December 1, 2025

2.

You have to be in a cult to believe this. https://t.co/J1VfrlkI7d — James Tate (@JamesTate121) December 1, 2025

3.

Ladies and gentlemen, the White House Broken Record, Karoline Leavitt. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) December 1, 2025

4.

Trump and his administration live on Excuse Alley. The entire administration are inexperienced, incompetent, unqualified. 11 months in and their knee jerk reaction is to blame Biden. Fuck that! This entire shit-show is Trump! The Trump Slump and Trump’s economy, Trump’s mess. — Danielle Candela (@DanielleCandela) December 1, 2025

5.

There’s going to be a day where she is no longer useful to the cult and the crash out is going to be hilarious https://t.co/QPhLavDleG — Jesse Malloy (@JesseTMalloy) December 2, 2025

6.

Hello??? If you say things are going to be absolutely glorious on day 1 of your term, and they’re abysmally worse almost a year later, time to stop blaming everyone else & look in the mirror! — StephB️‍☮️ (@brewgrrl17403) December 1, 2025

7.

She’ll blame Biden up to the bitter end. — robert jon anderson (@R_JonAnderson) December 1, 2025

8.

can she go a week without saying that man’s name? https://t.co/hDZzhPztaA — Ja Wick (@mindofrob) December 2, 2025

9.

Dude been president for a year AND still blaming someone else. Just horrific accountability https://t.co/CFMYXf2v7T — Kevin Becks (@kbecks89) December 2, 2025

10.

How long are you gonna keep blaming Biden for your shortcomings? Asking for the world. — Cyndie (@cyndieishere) December 1, 2025

11.

Biden must have been the smartest, most powerful president ever if he is still influencing the government after 11 months. — Susan Whitmarsh (@susan_whitmarsh) December 1, 2025

12.

This is from the Roy Cohn school of public relations. https://t.co/zGSCdYsrFZ — Mean Bean (@BoolaDude) December 1, 2025

13.

I think Karoline is a little too obsessed with Biden. She does love her older men! https://t.co/3ihkdt7zpI — Janet Smith (@gohogsgirl) December 2, 2025

14.

Over a year since the election…. https://t.co/bOn7Vs9DmH — The Wicker Man (@Man_of_Wicker) December 2, 2025

15.

move on and take accountability you clown https://t.co/nGUhaf9WSP — Michael Perez (@mjbleem) December 1, 2025

Source: Twitter @Acyn | Image Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons