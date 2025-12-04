Entertainment nsfw quiz shows

This Finnish Who Wants To Be A Millionaire question is still the funniest of all time – and slightly NSFW

Poke Staff. Updated December 4th, 2025

Back in September 2022, Henrik Ahonen tried his luck – and general knowledge – on the Finnish version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? (Haluatko miljonääriksi, in case you were wondering.)

After winning the fastest finger first round, he got a €100 question straight out of the Carry On playbook. Carry On Quizzing?

You won’t be surprised to learn that he got the right answer, which is – obviously – Bangdik.

A lot of people thought it was a spoof, but no – it’s just Finland.

Unfortunately, this question tripped him up and he went home with no money and a place in the Millionaire hall of fame.

At least he got a few right, unlike this confidently incorrect contestant.

Source Marty Fields Image Screengrab