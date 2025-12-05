News news max Pete hegseth war crimes

Pete Hegseth is so bad at his job, one of his former colleagues just trashed him on the most right-wing news show in America

Saul Hutson. Updated December 5th, 2025

No one should ever subject themselves to a “news” segment from the righter than right wing “media organization” Newsmax. It’s basically what you’d get if you took Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts and turned them into a script.

That being said, viewers might’ve gotten whiplash during this recent segment that called out Pete Hegseth, the White House, and its top military officials for how they acted during the Caribbean Sea boat strike.

In case you missed it at the very beginning of the clip, Andrew Napolitono even qualifies his statement by admitting that he is close with Hegseth after they worked together for 7 to 8 years at Fox News. When your own friends are going on TV to call for your prosecution, maybe you need new friends? (Or you should be better at your job, take your pick, Petey.)

We can only guess what Pete’s reaction was once he saw this. Luckily, we don’t have to guess what the internet’s reaction was. Check it out below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2