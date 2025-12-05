Pete Hegseth is so bad at his job, one of his former colleagues just trashed him on the most right-wing news show in America

News news max Pete hegseth war crimes

No one should ever subject themselves to a “news” segment from the righter than right wing “media organization” Newsmax. It’s basically what you’d get if you took Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts and turned them into a script.

That being said, viewers might’ve gotten whiplash during this recent segment that called out Pete Hegseth, the White House, and its top military officials for how they acted during the Caribbean Sea boat strike.

Woah. Newsmax’s legal analyst just said Pete Hegseth and everyone involved in the illegal boat strike should be “prosecuted for a war crime.” They’ve even lost Newsmax on this one. pic.twitter.com/ymzpvWoI67 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) December 2, 2025

In case you missed it at the very beginning of the clip, Andrew Napolitono even qualifies his statement by admitting that he is close with Hegseth after they worked together for 7 to 8 years at Fox News. When your own friends are going on TV to call for your prosecution, maybe you need new friends? (Or you should be better at your job, take your pick, Petey.)

We can only guess what Pete’s reaction was once he saw this. Luckily, we don’t have to guess what the internet’s reaction was. Check it out below.

1.

The thing MAGA don’t get, is that acting with decency toward others is ultimately a form of self-interest. Acting lawlessly and cruelly on the international stage ultimately harms America. — Jietzsche (@Jietzsche) December 3, 2025

2.

When you’ve lost the former Fox News legal guy… https://t.co/Zgy529lOHD — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) December 3, 2025

3.

The drum beat of war crime is getting louder for Trump’s SS War Secretary. https://t.co/Bs8j5UAr5k — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 4, 2025

4.

They lost legal analyst Andrew McCarthy on Fox News too. He said the same thing. In fact he said it was “at least a war crime, if not worse.” — Lewis, William… William (@WillLewis_1976) December 3, 2025

5.

Holy shit. Pete you in trouble girl — Michelle (@Michell71078349) December 3, 2025

6.

There’s a world outside of the United States. Most of which hate trump. He kills people. Not directly but indirectly. He’s done it before and he continues to do it. Enough pointing fingers at each other. You are all guilty https://t.co/lVrLwXLuAQ — Keepin it real (@Jayllo77) December 3, 2025

7.