Garron Noone has been rating people’s Christmas trees, and it’s every bit as hilariously brutal as you’d expect (NSFW)

If you ask comedian and singer Garron Noone to rate something you’ve made or done, you deserve whatever’s coming your way – and what’s coming your way is going to be sweary, scathing – and hilarious.

The Irish social media star recently shared what he thought of some Christmas trees that people had completely voluntarily brought to his attention.

It was exactly as brutal as you’d expect.

Maybe a bit harsh on the Grinch tree. What do you think?

As well as sending him dozens more pictures of trees – the naive fools – this is how TikTok users reacted.

1.

Them things on first tree looks like cheese and pineapple sticks…..OMG!!! its a buffet tree.

denisejones242

2.

You crack me up.

tr@vel72

3.

Agree with 100% of these!

TheaPosts

4.

Brilliant, love the analysis.

Ianb8

5.

Noone for president he’ll decorate all our trees, he’s delicious.

Lisagoodwin682

6.

That traffic cone “tree” had to be from a uni student.

justchul

7.

Garron you crease me up.

wfoortww16

8.

The yellow things in the first picture are urinal cakes.

Aif

9.

That first tree has has been through things. It has lore.

B

10.

That was a fantastic review 10 out of 10 for the review.

Derri

11.

I hope you didn’t buy in to them bland white lights I hope your tree has all the colors.

Rexlin

12.

Ozempic tree oh my God, too funny.

Newflekayaker

Hats off to Tracey for this.

I thought the number 1 had little baby cheeses.

Source Garron Noone Image Screengrab