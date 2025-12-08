Politics 60 minutes CBS marjorie taylor greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene had a chance to take accountability for her actions and her totally on-brand response suggested she really hasn’t changed at all

Saul Hutson. Updated December 8th, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Greene was going through some sort of metamorphosis over the last six months. She was denouncing Trump and playing nice with the media. Everyone was embracing her surprising candor when it came to the faults of her party.

Welp, that’s over now.

MTG let the mask slip off in this grade school-level exchange with Lesley Stahl on CBS’s ’60 Minutes’:

Just like the old days. MTG leans back on her classic tactics of interrupting, finger pointing, and false equivalencies.

It was Greene’s first interview since announcing her resignation from Congress and it served as a quick reminder that just because she came to her senses long enough to realize that blindly following Donald Trump down the drain was bad for herself and the country, it doesn’t mean Taylor Greene has fully grasped all of the harm she has already inflicted on America.

Everyone online came packing receipts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2