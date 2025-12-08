Marjorie Taylor Greene had a chance to take accountability for her actions and her totally on-brand response suggested she really hasn’t changed at all

Politics 60 minutes CBS marjorie taylor greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene was going through some sort of metamorphosis over the last six months. She was denouncing Trump and playing nice with the media. Everyone was embracing her surprising candor when it came to the faults of her party.

Welp, that’s over now.

MTG let the mask slip off in this grade school-level exchange with Lesley Stahl on CBS’s ’60 Minutes’:

LESLEY STAHL: You contributed to the toxic culture. You were out there pounding, insulting people MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: You’ve contributed to it as well STAHL: I want you to respond to what you have done in terms of insulting people MTG: I’d like for you to respond to that pic.twitter.com/na3luAqkPi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2025

Just like the old days. MTG leans back on her classic tactics of interrupting, finger pointing, and false equivalencies.

It was Greene’s first interview since announcing her resignation from Congress and it served as a quick reminder that just because she came to her senses long enough to realize that blindly following Donald Trump down the drain was bad for herself and the country, it doesn’t mean Taylor Greene has fully grasped all of the harm she has already inflicted on America.

Everyone online came packing receipts.

our entire fucking country is now controlled by children in the backseat of a car pointing at each other screaming “you started it!” https://t.co/JLHNuqrkde — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 8, 2025

Anyone who’s deluded themselves into believing Marge has “changed” is a fucking fool. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 8, 2025

She’s not sorry at all. She just doesn’t like being treated the way she treats everyone else. — Civic Cynic (@Pontetrucha69) December 8, 2025

So for the record, she’s still exactly the same rotten person she’s been pretending she’s not for the last couple of months. Good on Lesley Stahl for getting it out of her. https://t.co/NKJa50bgtn — Erin “Skeleton Factory” Ryan (@morninggloria) December 8, 2025

This is why we shouldn’t think that MTG is now a good person. She still refuses to take responsibility for her actions & only cares about herself. It wasn’t until she was the victim of the vitriol that she sowed that she decided to retire, once she had a gov pension & benefits. — Dan Bogart (@TheDanBogart) December 8, 2025

.@mtgreenee is not a changed person. She is only the wisest of rats aboard the rapidly sinking ship that is MAGA. She’s only slightly better than most of the other sycophants at reading the room and looking for an exit plan. While her public opposition to Trump is valuable,… https://t.co/0BCMhiaLtU — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 8, 2025

