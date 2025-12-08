This Reform UK-er and GB News commentator was brutally fact-checked into next week and it made everyone’s day so much better

Politics GB News Reform UK

Here’s what happens to a GB News presenter when they turn up on a channel that isn’t GB News.

Not every time, obviously, but specifically in this case when Matt Goodwin, a Conservative activist, GB News commentator and regular speaker at Reform UK events turned up on Al Jazeera to be interviewed by Mehdi Hasan.

The topic was social housing and exactly who occupies it, in London and across the UK, and it’s two minutes very well spent.

Mehdi Hasan: “You falsely said on TV that 50% of social housing goes to non-British people but the real number is actually 14%.” Matthew Goodwin: “I don’t think the government census data or the Mayor of London are credible sources.” pic.twitter.com/3zOvpCnmhk — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) December 7, 2025

Boom.

1.

This is utterly delicious as one of GBNews’ most vocal repetitive race baiters get absofuckinglutely called out on every single point … he’ll scurry back to the echo chamber and chat shit with impunity though pic.twitter.com/LPe6DSHiBp — JPC (@jpxan71) December 7, 2025

2.

And this is exactly what Reform do They present false information and when challenged with real life data they pretend that it is false or incorrect. Earlier this year they did it with the criminal data https://t.co/zdEKtAm1ZZ — dave lawrence (@dave43law) December 7, 2025

3.

The feebleness of the replies and the laughter of the audience… https://t.co/0cvEGkkSbb — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) December 7, 2025

4.

Great takedown, the fact he won’t accept the obvious takedown makes it even more of a takedown, and therefore even more “delicious” — Justin Biggs (@jjbiggsy) December 7, 2025

5.

I don’t think the government census data or the Mayor of London are credible sources. Unlike the numbers I pulled from my rectum. — ️ (@UniversalEvent) December 7, 2025

6.

Just love this. Reform’s lies being called out and laughed at by the audience. https://t.co/FzMpriDhJP — Tig James MBE #FBPE (@tig_james) December 8, 2025

