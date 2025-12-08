Politics GB News Reform UK

This Reform UK-er and GB News commentator was brutally fact-checked into next week and it made everyone’s day so much better

Poke Reporter. Updated December 8th, 2025

Here’s what happens to a GB News presenter when they turn up on a channel that isn’t GB News.

Not every time, obviously, but specifically in this case when Matt Goodwin, a Conservative activist, GB News commentator and regular speaker at Reform UK events turned up on Al Jazeera to be interviewed by Mehdi Hasan.

The topic was social housing and exactly who occupies it, in London and across the UK, and it’s two minutes very well spent.

Boom.

Source @FurkanGozukara