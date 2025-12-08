Politics fail scott bessent soy beans

Trump’s Treasury Secretary was challenged over his claim to be a ‘soybean farmer’ and his reverse ferret was so rapid it almost broke the sound barrier

Saul Hutson. Updated December 8th, 2025

The US Secretary of Treasury, Scott Bessent, really wants you to believe he’s a struggling farmer just like the rest of us. At least, that’s the only explanation for why he keeps going on national TV and lying about it.

Bessent’s latest attempt at relating to the average, struggling American was on the CBS show, Face the Nation, where he tried to get off his line about being a soy bean farmer. This time, however, the show’s host, Margaret Brennan, wouldn’t let him continue this blatantly transparent charade.

Bessent so confidently tries to assert his farmer credentials before Brennan cuts him off. His half-hearted stumble through an explanation only hammers home the point everyone at home already knows: Bessent is not out there when the sun comes up tilling soil. (He’s probably at home on a bed made out of gold counting his riches.)

The internet ate the exchange up like a plate full of edamame.

