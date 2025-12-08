Trump’s Treasury Secretary was challenged over his claim to be a ‘soybean farmer’ and his reverse ferret was so rapid it almost broke the sound barrier

Politics fail scott bessent soy beans

The US Secretary of Treasury, Scott Bessent, really wants you to believe he’s a struggling farmer just like the rest of us. At least, that’s the only explanation for why he keeps going on national TV and lying about it.

Bessent’s latest attempt at relating to the average, struggling American was on the CBS show, Face the Nation, where he tried to get off his line about being a soy bean farmer. This time, however, the show’s host, Margaret Brennan, wouldn’t let him continue this blatantly transparent charade.

BESSENT: I run a soybean farm BRENNAN: You don’t own one. You invest in it BESSENT: People in my family go out and work on it pic.twitter.com/sEoHFPj56q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2025

Bessent so confidently tries to assert his farmer credentials before Brennan cuts him off. His half-hearted stumble through an explanation only hammers home the point everyone at home already knows: Bessent is not out there when the sun comes up tilling soil. (He’s probably at home on a bed made out of gold counting his riches.)

The internet ate the exchange up like a plate full of edamame.

1.

I run a farm. Well actually people in my family run it. Actually I just sold it. https://t.co/svjHvAhgpE — Jeremy Edwards (@JeremyMarrell) December 7, 2025

2.

So now “I run a soybean farm” means “I wrote a check once.” These guys would claim they milk cows because they drove past a dairy. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 7, 2025

3.

The most out of touch administration in history. So embarrassing. https://t.co/rU2uEicYgg — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 7, 2025

4.

Why would he try to argue that he is “involved in agriculture” only to then seconds later say he’s diverted from his involvement with agriculture? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 7, 2025

5.

I’m somewhat of a soybean farmer myself pic.twitter.com/e6Wei4bRSd — Canadian Welder (@Londonstringer) December 7, 2025

6.

The psychic damage “You Didn’t Build That” invoked in this generation of capitalists who know full well they made their money simply by gambling…defining moment in the decline of the American project https://t.co/zlH9Ph1ufF — matthew ellis (@matthiasellis) December 8, 2025

7.

Good on her for actually fact-checking him on the spot like that. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) December 7, 2025

