A ‘top EU tyrant’ said Europeans have had it up to here with the US, and all the furious Americans who bit back totally proved his point

John Plunkett. Updated December 9th, 2025

To the world of Twitter now – no, stick with us – where @JulienHoez has started a rather less than diplomatic spat with our cousins across the Atlantic.

It all started when Julien – a French journalist and ‘One of the top EU tyrants,’ according to his Twitter bio – shared just how tired Europeans are of America’s ‘bullshit’, and how few Americans appear to realise this.

And all of the furious Americans who bit back in their replies rather proved his point.

But the best response – the very best – surely went to this particular American.

Because … look!

And those posts in full …

If any Europeans are looking to holiday in the US in the near future, we know somewhere you can live rent free.

