A ‘top EU tyrant’ said Europeans have had it up to here with the US, and all the furious Americans who bit back totally proved his point

To the world of Twitter now – no, stick with us – where @JulienHoez has started a rather less than diplomatic spat with our cousins across the Atlantic.

It all started when Julien – a French journalist and ‘One of the top EU tyrants,’ according to his Twitter bio – shared just how tired Europeans are of America’s ‘bullshit’, and how few Americans appear to realise this.

I don’t think that Americans quite understand just how sick and tired of their bullshit we Europeans actually are. — Julien Hoez (@JulienHoez) December 6, 2025

And all of the furious Americans who bit back in their replies rather proved his point.

I don’t think Europeans understand that we simply don’t care. You need us far more than we need you. Adapt or die. — Scott Ritter (@RealScottRitter) December 6, 2025

We are descended from the people who were so sick of your bullshit that we sailed to the other side of the world. — Devon Eriksen (@Devon_Eriksen_) December 6, 2025

I don’t think Europeans quite understand how much we don’t fucking care about them. Paying for all of NATO and your bullshit wars is exhausting. Muslims will take over your continent soon enough. — Ross Patterson (@StJamesStJames) December 6, 2025

He says, on an American app using a device from an American company. — Rex (@R89Capital) December 6, 2025

You go to prison if you criticize your government. The only “free speech” you have left is to criticize America. pic.twitter.com/ywlpC070pO — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) December 6, 2025

We stopped caring what you thought in 1776. ‍♂️ — Jeremy Knauff (@jeremyknauff) December 6, 2025

But the best response – the very best – surely went to this particular American.

I don’t think Europeans quite understand that we don’t think about them at all https://t.co/QnkG3CYjbr — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) December 6, 2025

Because … look!

And those posts in full …

If any Europeans are looking to holiday in the US in the near future, we know somewhere you can live rent free.

Wow, that's a fair amount of tweets about Europe, from somebody who professes to not care — Malavai Fletcher (@malavai00x) December 7, 2025

Source @JulienHoez