25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Hello and welcome to our final Bluesky weekly round-up of 2025.

Next week, we’re choosing our top posts of the year, so keep an eye out for that while you’re doing whatever it is you do in the last week before Christmas …panicking, taste-testing mince pies, being glad you don’t celebrate Christmas as you watch your colleagues burn through their credit card spending limits.

In the meantime, please enjoy these funny offerings from the clever lot over on Bluesky, and – as always – show your favourites a bit of love.

The on-hold music for Waitrose’s customer helpline is just a swan reading share prices to some brioche. — Sarah Dempster (@dempster2000.bsky.social) December 5, 2025 at 9:43 AM

My favorite extreme sport is rushing to put the coffee cup down when I feel a sneeze coming — ℝℕ (@gorangligovic.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 5:58 PM

I only learned a few years ago that the term Xmas is actually very old, and before that people used to call it Twittermas apparently — Alan Kelly (@akellyucc.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 4:17 PM

Jack Frost will nip at any exposed protuberance of the body — Dan Cerinthedark (@etbeeegood.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 8:18 PM

“I bring you fun”

“I bring you sunshine”

“I bring you love” The Three Morecambe and Wise Men. — Flups (@flups.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 6:58 AM

you can’t tell me what to do, you’re not the wandering spirit of a girl who was murdered several centuries ago who inhabited my body to use as a vessel for vengeance against the descendants of her killers — born miserable (@bornmiserable.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 12:56 AM

rudolph’s brother had a light up dick but they wouldn’t let him lead the sleigh team because of the optics — ceej (@ceej.online) December 7, 2025 at 11:56 PM

