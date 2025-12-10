Elon Musk was asked how he would start over with $1,000 and his incoherent answer reveals everything we need to know about him

News elon musk podcast

The man who builds exploding cars and rocket ships has gone viral again. At least this time the only flames were coming from confused fan boys dropping fire emojis.

Musk went on a Maga podcast to bloviate about his greatness. When he was posed with a hypothetical question about how he’d start over, he gave a confusing answer that didn’t address the question at all.

LMFAO! Elon Musk gives the most ELON answer to “what would you do if you started over with $1,000?” “It’s somewhat of an impossible dichotomy, because civilization would have had to have been destroyed or something, in which case $1,000 is not going to solve your problems.”… pic.twitter.com/WD6P2zjh5d — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 10, 2025

Notice how he can’t even comprehend a reality in which he isn’t swimming in gold doubloons. Instead, he talks in circles about what would have to happen to society in order for him to lose his fortune. He finally lands on his solution: he’ll con people with money out of theirs.

Based on the post itself, Elon’s mindless followers think this is genius. Then you take a closer look at the replies and Quote Tweets…

1.

He’s so ridiculously sheltered that he cannot conceive of the concept of poverty https://t.co/gXxzitoYAR — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) December 10, 2025

2.

I don’t think it’s even possible to answer this question in a more stupid, worthless way than this — Marcie Bandwidth (@Marci3Bandwidth) December 10, 2025

3.

He literally can’t imagine being broke lol fuck this fucking guy https://t.co/vCbKJ8XAw1 — Charlie (@cw_riley3) December 10, 2025

4.

– A man who has simply bought or just taken the credit for every single thing he’s known for. Obviously he can’t think of an answer to that question. https://t.co/p3ukpZn5hf — (@7boyd2) December 10, 2025

5.

Can he not imagine a made up scenario where his identity is essentially a bum and he has 1k and has been erased from peoples knowledge? It’s not a hard to grasp theoretical lol — Falant (@Falkenby) December 10, 2025

6.

A man saying a whole lot of nothing who thinks he’s too smart to be poor but also can’t understand a hypothetical. Okay. — mem (@LittahMem) December 10, 2025

7.

God he’s fucking insufferable how does anyone genuinely believe this man is anything other than a fraud https://t.co/XidqzVIrUO — alyssa 🙂 (@yuhhlyssa) December 10, 2025

8.

He is so fucking stupid, it’s like every pretentious undergrad moron I’ve ever had to deal with rolled into one https://t.co/iwtB7epaPC — jacinto assunção (@beidelu1) December 10, 2025

9.