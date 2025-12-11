News elon musk Hypocrisy immigration

Elon Musk’s complaint about immigrants voting in America raised so many red flags but one in particular fluttered furiously

Saul Hutson. Updated December 11th, 2025

The world’s richest toy car manufacturer sure knows how to make waves with a podcast appearance.

With a smirk and smugness reserved for only the world’s richest white men, Elon Musk has been offering up his assessment of the current state of immigration and voting in America right now and it’s just as loathsome as you imagine it’s going to be.

To summarize, Musk thinks Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar only got elected because of Somalian Americans voters. And New York Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, only won in New York because of people who “aren’t from America.” Those claims are dubious at best, considering the demographics in their respective districts.

Then you factor in that Musk himself is from South Africa. Not only did he practically gift-wrap America’s most recent Presidential election for his rich buddy, he is allowed to vote on every race he wants.

Is there a difference between Musk and other African immigrants he’s trying to block from voting? Twitter had some theories.

