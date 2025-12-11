Elon Musk’s complaint about immigrants voting in America raised so many red flags but one in particular fluttered furiously

News elon musk Hypocrisy immigration

The world’s richest toy car manufacturer sure knows how to make waves with a podcast appearance.

With a smirk and smugness reserved for only the world’s richest white men, Elon Musk has been offering up his assessment of the current state of immigration and voting in America right now and it’s just as loathsome as you imagine it’s going to be.

WATCH: Elon Musk is upset that Somalian Americans in Minnesota get to vote. pic.twitter.com/soDYaNlHMx — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) December 10, 2025

To summarize, Musk thinks Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar only got elected because of Somalian Americans voters. And New York Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, only won in New York because of people who “aren’t from America.” Those claims are dubious at best, considering the demographics in their respective districts.

Then you factor in that Musk himself is from South Africa. Not only did he practically gift-wrap America’s most recent Presidential election for his rich buddy, he is allowed to vote on every race he wants.

Is there a difference between Musk and other African immigrants he’s trying to block from voting? Twitter had some theories.

1.

“Sure, I’m an immigrant who gets to vote too, but it’s different because I’m white!” is the unspoken subtext here. https://t.co/jKmgiThXN0 — Omar Baddar عمر بدّار (@OmarBaddar) December 10, 2025

2.

I’m reporting Elon Musk to ICE — Mr. Beat (@beatmastermatt) December 10, 2025

3.

Theres only one difference between Elon Musk and the voters he’s talking about…. https://t.co/gNn5nzE0nV — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) December 10, 2025

4.

A White European South African is upset Somalians can vote — Rayo (@Rayo84883994321) December 10, 2025

5.

You could take away every single Somalian vote and she still wins in landslide lol https://t.co/rx5NmOvJlF pic.twitter.com/BAyn0UF1UO — (9-4) (@ISAAC4O8) December 10, 2025

6.

A person not born in America speaking on people voting who aren’t from America lmao. There’s idiots who look up to the guy btw funniest part is everything people claim he’s creating he doesn’t even actually invent! He’s a glorified investor cosplaying as an engineer. https://t.co/D4KH8PeZ7J pic.twitter.com/UD957IHrJT — Los (@Ufeelme510) December 10, 2025

7.