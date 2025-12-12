A boss tweeted a picture of his team working late but people reckoned it wasn’t the flex he thought it was – 13 hard-working comebacks

Life work

Over on Twitter @czoob3 shared a picture of his team working late into the night – well, 9.15pm on a Monday night, which is more than late enough for us – and went viral, wildly viral.

9:15 pm Monday night. Not a single Eng has left yet. The only thing to do in life is build. pic.twitter.com/5bSqAyacPu — Cameron (@czoob3) December 9, 2025

Now @czoob3 is a co-founder and CGO of the company where these people work (until 9.15pm on a Monday night) because ‘the only thing to do in life is build’.

Hard to tell how far their tongue was in their cheek – if at all – but there was no doubt what these people were doing with theirs. They were sticking them out and blowing a big fat raspberry.

This isn’t the flex you think it is lol — Hank (@0x_Hank) December 9, 2025

That sounds fucking miserable. No real person wants a life like this. — TechFocus (@TechFocused) December 9, 2025

“not a single eng has a family, eats dinner, exercises, or gets enough sleep to maintain their lifestyle for longer than the next 6 months” — Storm (@AndersonAndrue) December 10, 2025

6.