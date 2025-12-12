A boss tweeted a picture of his team working late but people reckoned it wasn’t the flex he thought it was – 13 hard-working comebacks
Over on Twitter @czoob3 shared a picture of his team working late into the night – well, 9.15pm on a Monday night, which is more than late enough for us – and went viral, wildly viral.
9:15 pm Monday night.
Not a single Eng has left yet.
The only thing to do in life is build. pic.twitter.com/5bSqAyacPu
— Cameron (@czoob3) December 9, 2025
Now @czoob3 is a co-founder and CGO of the company where these people work (until 9.15pm on a Monday night) because ‘the only thing to do in life is build’.
Hard to tell how far their tongue was in their cheek – if at all – but there was no doubt what these people were doing with theirs. They were sticking them out and blowing a big fat raspberry.
This isn’t the flex you think it is lol
— Hank (@0x_Hank) December 9, 2025
https://t.co/j7L7cnEOU5 pic.twitter.com/22X1rSLwey
— Vertumne (@Vertumne1) December 11, 2025
That sounds fucking miserable. No real person wants a life like this.
— TechFocus (@TechFocused) December 9, 2025
“not a single eng has a family, eats dinner, exercises, or gets enough sleep to maintain their lifestyle for longer than the next 6 months”
— Storm (@AndersonAndrue) December 10, 2025
the european mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/paq6qTapLz pic.twitter.com/OrbiolE0dE
— zasób ludzki (@zasob_ludzki) December 10, 2025
I’m just so passionate about building e-commerce tools
— Jon Kol (@thePalenimbus) December 9, 2025