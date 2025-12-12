US Kaitlan Collins Karoline Leavitt

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins dared question Trump’s claims about the US economy and Karoline Leavitt’s meltdown said it all

John Plunkett. Updated December 12th, 2025

To the US where Donald Trump continues to insist that the American people have basically never had it so good, while at the same time suggesting they might need to ration the Christmas presents they buy for their kids because, you know, money is tight and all that.

So how can those two things be simultaneously true, wondered CNN’s estimable White House reporter Kaitlan Collins.

And White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s resultant meltdown was surely far more revealing than she intended it to be.

First here.

But in particular, here.

Said it all, basically. As did all these people …

Source @Acyn