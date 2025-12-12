CNN’s Kaitlan Collins dared question Trump’s claims about the US economy and Karoline Leavitt’s meltdown said it all

US Kaitlan Collins Karoline Leavitt

To the US where Donald Trump continues to insist that the American people have basically never had it so good, while at the same time suggesting they might need to ration the Christmas presents they buy for their kids because, you know, money is tight and all that.

So how can those two things be simultaneously true, wondered CNN’s estimable White House reporter Kaitlan Collins.

And White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s resultant meltdown was surely far more revealing than she intended it to be.

First here.

Collins: If the economy is as strong as the president has said it is, why is he telling parents two weeks before Christmas that they should only buy two or three dolls for their children? pic.twitter.com/NEbtTnEY64 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 11, 2025

But in particular, here.

Kaitlan Collins pushes Leavitt on her gaslighting about the economy. Leavitt ends by accusing her of wanting to “push untrue narratives about the president” pic.twitter.com/vc6509xbGY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2025

Said it all, basically. As did all these people …

1.

And it was at this moment Karolyin knew she was about to spew some unadulterated nonsense in response to a perfectly logical question pic.twitter.com/VLIqjHVHq9 — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) December 11, 2025

2.

BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt melts down after Kaitlin Collins pushed back on her narrative on the economy, ranting that they don’t want to report on it because you “want to push untrue narratives about the President.” Lie enough, folks won’t believe you.pic.twitter.com/wBWdAtpSvI — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) December 11, 2025

3.

“[I]f we want products made right here in America, if we want them to be made from American small businesses… Maybe you’ll pay a dollar or 2 more but you will get better quality and you’ll be supporting your fellow Americans.” LOL can’t wait for my US small-business-made PS5… https://t.co/dIrydMOqZu — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) December 11, 2025

4.

Trump’s “strongest economy ever” advises doll rationing? A curious definition of prosperity—where tariffs masquerade as policy and families pay the tax. His 17.3% tariffs—highest since 1934—steal $2,400 yearly per household. October’s 50% furniture tax spiked toy costs while… — White House Xray (@xray_media) December 11, 2025

5.

MAGA means cutting back on toys for your kids https://t.co/RXgMi8JTje — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) December 11, 2025

6.

America knows Trump is lying about the economy. Every time we go to the grocery store we see it on our receipts! — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) December 11, 2025

7.

She looks like she’s about to have a panic attack. — Jason Wolfe (@wolfejas) December 11, 2025

8.

Only in Trump’s “strong economy” does “buy less” become presidential advice. Irony’s lost on families paying 53% more for eggs. His tariffs—highest since 1934—slapped a $1,800 tax on households. Eggs +53%, coffee +22%, shoes +39% after hikes. Then April’s “Liberation Day”… — White House Xray (@xray_media) December 11, 2025

9.

Notice that this whole administration when asked a question they can’t answer reverts to insults. https://t.co/rbTcDnz3ry — mike (@capitol2018) December 12, 2025

And finally …

READ MORE

5G doesn’t mean what Donald Trump thinks it means and it was a humiliating schoolboy error definitely worth screenshotting

Source @Acyn