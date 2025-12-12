News antifa fail FBI

The FBI was asked to explain why Antifa is their biggest domestic terror threat to the US right now and ended up brutally, humiliatingly owned

Saul Hutson. Updated December 12th, 2025

The FBI finally had its chance to explain ‘antifa’ at a congressional hearing and it was like asking a house of cards to hold up in a wind tunnel.

The simplest definition of ‘antifa’ is ‘anti-facist.’ That’s it. It’s quite straightforward.

Yet, when your entire political movement is built upon defeating ‘antifa,’ it gets a little more complicated. Even moreso when you declare ‘antifa’ the singlest biggest domestic terrorist threat to America.

That lands us at the Congressional hearing where the FBI was trying to justify investing time and money into investigating the movement. Let’s hear some more of those details about this looming threat.

Here’s the same clip set up by the man himself who asked the question, Mississippi state representative Bennie Thompson.

That’s Michael Glasheen, operations director of the FBI’s National Security Branch, finding it impossible to answer even one, single follow-up question to his claims of antifa’s threat to our safety.

It was not a convincing performance and its borderline impossible to watch past his first stammer because it’s just so embarrassing.

While Glasheen couldn’t define antifa for us, the people of the internet showed up ready to burn the straw man argument to the ground.

