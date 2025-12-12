The FBI was asked to explain why Antifa is their biggest domestic terror threat to the US right now and ended up brutally, humiliatingly owned

News antifa fail FBI

The FBI finally had its chance to explain ‘antifa’ at a congressional hearing and it was like asking a house of cards to hold up in a wind tunnel.

The simplest definition of ‘antifa’ is ‘anti-facist.’ That’s it. It’s quite straightforward.

Yet, when your entire political movement is built upon defeating ‘antifa,’ it gets a little more complicated. Even moreso when you declare ‘antifa’ the singlest biggest domestic terrorist threat to America.

That lands us at the Congressional hearing where the FBI was trying to justify investing time and money into investigating the movement. Let’s hear some more of those details about this looming threat.

BREAKING: Trump’s DHS appointee just tried to claim “Antifa is our primary national threat.” Bennie Thompson immediately hit him with the only question that matters: THOMPSON: “Where is Antifa headquartered?” GLASHEEN: “…we’re, uh… building out the infrastructure right now.”… pic.twitter.com/ZVTldNRFOI — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 11, 2025

Here’s the same clip set up by the man himself who asked the question, Mississippi state representative Bennie Thompson.

I asked FBI Operations Director Michael Glasheen a simple question: “Where in the United States does Antifa exist?” His reply: “We are building out the infrastructure right now.” It is clear that Antifa is not a formal, organized group with a defined structure or leadership.… pic.twitter.com/Q8qh2iazp9 — Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) December 11, 2025

That’s Michael Glasheen, operations director of the FBI’s National Security Branch, finding it impossible to answer even one, single follow-up question to his claims of antifa’s threat to our safety.

It was not a convincing performance and its borderline impossible to watch past his first stammer because it’s just so embarrassing.

While Glasheen couldn’t define antifa for us, the people of the internet showed up ready to burn the straw man argument to the ground.

the biggest weakness conservatives have is a follow up question https://t.co/TxUrACYL97 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 11, 2025

Wow. Just a complete admission here that the entire ‘Antifa’ threat narrative is totally manufactured by this administration. https://t.co/MzQw4pVOFR — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 11, 2025

This would be comical if there wasn’t real world impact from this idiocy. We have real crimes and real threats and they are chasing a fake “organization” for politics. https://t.co/AU7tmRR4Ji — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 11, 2025

This is just an extraordinary exchange. Absolutely extraordinary. https://t.co/LhlOA9i78L — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 11, 2025

He doesn’t fucking know…BECAUSE THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS AN ANTIFA ORGANIZATION. Just more boogeyman shit to scare the rubes. — John Rocha (@TheRochaSays) December 11, 2025

It’s so funny watching them try to handle anything off script. Total malfunction. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) December 11, 2025

