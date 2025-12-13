Lettuce rejoice in HIGNFY’s savage review of Liz Truss and her barking mad YouTube talk show

Entertainment HIGNFY Liz Truss

You might not have heard – in which case, lucky you – but Liz Truss has a new YouTube talk show.

Don’t believe us? Here’s the evidence.

Free speech in Britain has been cancelled. The country that invented free speech is now throwing its citizens in jail for speaking out. Watch Episode 2 of The Liz Truss Show today at 1300 EST/1800 GMT. pic.twitter.com/wT6jfWJe6v — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 12, 2025

Naturally, the whole thing is as barking as you’d expect from Truss. But don’t just take our word for it!

You can imagine that the Have I Got News For You team were rearing to go to rip into the former (very short-lived) prime minister’s efforts.

And this weekend they didn’t disappoint. Ian Hislop, Phil Wang, Martin Clunes and Janet Street-Porter went to town on Truss.

#HIGNFY mock Liz Truss's new YouTube show Ian Hislop, "She's got a new channel" Martin Clunes, "She's opening up new talk markets" Phil Wang, "Martin, that joke is a disgrace" Liz Truss, "Welcome to the home of the counter revolution, welcome to the Liz Truss show"… pic.twitter.com/s8RFLGQpgD — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 12, 2025

Highlights from the segment include:

Ian Hislop: “She’s got a new channel.”

Martin Clunes: “She’s opening up new talk markets.”

Phil Wang: “Martin, that joke is a disgrace.” Phil Wang: “We’re two months away from Boris Johnson on OnlyFans.” Martin Clunes: “At one point she described a broken Britain where people are pulling their own teeth out. And thanks to her new show they started tearing their ears off as well.” Phil Wang: “She says at one point that everyone in Britain is marrying their cousins.. I think that’s because she was an MP for Norfolk.”

Janet Street Porter: “You better take that back because I live in Norfolk.”

Paul Merton: “Wait till her cousin hears about that.” Janet Street Porter: “And also, on a fashion note, she’s still wearing that strange necklace with the gold circle…Which I think is actually like her on off switch.”

This has been one of the best episodes of #HIGNFY in ages. — Rich Armstrong (@Richarmphotos) December 12, 2025

Agreed Rich!

Lettuce thank Truss for being the comedy g(r)ift that keeps on g(r)ifting.

Source: Twitter/X/implausibleblog