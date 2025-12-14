Donald Trump trying to flip a coin is the most unintentionally hilarious thing you’ll see today – 17 priceless responses

News donald trump the US

It has been another vintage weekend for history’s greatest, smartest, most popular and most handsome president.

Donald Trump turned up at the 26th Army-Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was asked to do the ceremonial pre-game coin toss.

And boy, he did not disappoint.

President Trump’s coin toss will go down in the history books pic.twitter.com/ymirdytnuP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 13, 2025

You’ll see he just kind of…heaved the coin a little way up in the air, with no actual flipping taking place. When the coin then made its sad little flop to the ground, Trump helpfully pointed out where it was.

As you’d expect, Trump’s coin toss flop has gone viral. Here are some of the best reactions.

1.

Me on my first day of coin toss school pic.twitter.com/rJKFuKy4wL https://t.co/hQn6Uh88Z5 — jimmy toots (@futtywap) December 13, 2025

2.

I’ve never seen someone screw up flipping a coin until now. pic.twitter.com/XK9rk5lifM — Evan (@daviddunn177) December 13, 2025

3.

His ability to find the coin and point at it after lightly heaving it into the air was tremendous. Officials say it was like nothing they have ever seen before. pic.twitter.com/8GAEa1RLO9 — TotaLinsanity (@TotaLinsanity1) December 14, 2025

4.

Threw that coin like pic.twitter.com/Qe2OZKSIR1 — Syli (@SyliPhD) December 14, 2025

5.

He looks like he's releasing doves. — Wendy Wills (@WendyWillsTX) December 14, 2025

6.

IDK how to explain it but he flips a coin like an insane Batman villain. — Riostradamus (@Riostradamus) December 14, 2025

7.

Trump tosses the coin into the air like he was releasing a baby bird pic.twitter.com/xsnvcKoY8n — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) December 14, 2025

8.

If Joe Biden was incapable of flipping a coin and instead just sort of tossed it in the air, there would be approximately eleventy billion stories in the press calling into question his basic motor skills. https://t.co/Xz15kgxVRJ — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) December 13, 2025

9.

It's actually crazy how he is completely incapable of doing the most benign human things. https://t.co/mUN2QwZf8k — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) December 14, 2025

10.

It's actually possible he doesn't understand how coin tosses work. https://t.co/FZBCdKmk2V — George Conway ⚖️ (@gtconway3d) December 14, 2025

11.

The TRAITOROUS piece of shit can't even get his decrepit fingers to flip a coin properly for the Army-Navy game. pic.twitter.com/x5L7PKcWHx — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) December 13, 2025

12.

Everything about this is amazing. Picking it up like it’s a diamond, tossing it exactly how it will flip the least, then proudly pointing to it like he achieved something by it still existing on this earth https://t.co/VvnUtjAxcr — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) December 14, 2025

13.

Donald Trump even flips a coin like a total loser.

pic.twitter.com/6TnA4GjZjy — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) December 13, 2025

14.

I know it's just a coin toss, but that form was terrible. You flip it with your thumb. That looked like he was throwing a dead fish. — depressivehacks (@depressivehacks) December 13, 2025

15.

He’s literally just a Make-A-Wish kid at this point https://t.co/Uyvljlf9m6 — RJ Johnson (@rjjohnson71A) December 14, 2025

16.

Everything he does screams loser and incompetent https://t.co/tIs3ZN92LM — Andrea Nguyen (@andrea_nguyenn) December 13, 2025

17.

"The referee came to me with tears in his eyes and said, "Thank you, sir, that was the best coin toss in the history of coin tosses." Many people are saying it." https://t.co/BFvaAsOLIn — Dave Sawatsky (@DaveSawatsky) December 13, 2025

17.

Makeup peeling off, wig about to fly into the nosebleed, and flipping a coin like he’s catching butterflies this yall alpha https://t.co/9mfqcP0jiv — Clive Bixby (@KeonJsteele) December 14, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/@barstoolsports