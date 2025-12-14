Rejoice! Looks like Tommy Robinson’s ‘Put the Christ Back in Christmas’ carol rally was a big old turkey

News christmas Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson’s Christmas carol service seems to have hit a duff note.

“Journalist” Robinson – or Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, according to the law and Santa’s Naughty List – had been publicising the London event for weeks as “putting Christ back in Christmas”.

UTK: Put Christ Back in Christmas: Join Us in London This Saturday This isn’t a political protest — it’s a celebration. A day to Put Christ Back Into Christmas. What’s Happening:

• Live music

• Opera singers

• Ricky Doolan & his gospel band

• Bible readings

• Candles,… pic.twitter.com/Ky8tM0TNub — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) December 10, 2025

In the end, only around 1,000 people turned out – a far (right) cry from the 110,000 who came out for his “Unite The Kingdom” event in September.

Only 1,000 people turn out to Tommy Robinson’s ‘Christmas service’ https://t.co/6LKSOtoGCT pic.twitter.com/JLdP9OwqnC — The Independent (@Independent) December 14, 2025

It probably didn’t help that this kind of supposedly “Christian” event was condemned by members of *checks notes* the UK’s Christian leadership.

Church issues ‘Christmas is for all’ message ahead of Tommy Robinson carols rally https://t.co/U68tllVcmk pic.twitter.com/A2YcoCzcfA — The Independent (@Independent) December 13, 2025

As The Independent reports: “Attendees received hymn sheets, while a vendor sold St George’s flags and Santa hats as chants of “Christ is King” and tributes to Charlie Kirk were heard.”

Sounds jolly, doesn’t it?

Here are some reactions to the event.

Organisers of #TommyRobinson's #FascistChristmas event today claim it was a #Christmas carol service. Like any other perfectly normal carol service, it involved people dressed in Union Flags, a rendition of Rule Britannia & a man being arrested for assaulting a police officer. pic.twitter.com/RlFHy0NjTt — Symon Hill (@SymonHill) December 13, 2025

Tommy Robinson’s Christmas hymn book includes Away in a Manger, a story of a displaced family forced to stay in temporary accommodation. The family, so the story goes, were later forced to flee the land of their birth because their lives were threatened by a murderous regime. pic.twitter.com/8f53oxfr7f — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) December 12, 2025

Tommy Robinson’s Christmas Carol service appears to be a flop. Relativly small numbers and pretty low energy Clearly most people don’t think ‘Christ’ needs to be put back in Christmas Tommy Robinson-style pic.twitter.com/3bvncYZVVL — Nick Lowles (@lowles_nick) December 13, 2025

Tommy Robinson’s Christmas carol service comes to a close with the 54th rendition of White Christmas. pic.twitter.com/CH77NHwMyv — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) December 13, 2025

“Man of God" Tommy Robinson today at the “Putting Christ Back into Christmas” event. Check out the bit when the vicars (or whatever) lay their hands on him—he looks quite uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/bDfue8l6HW — Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) December 13, 2025

Nice to see Mr Robinson celebrating a Middle Eastern refugee. https://t.co/7BnGOwyPbH — Dr Annie Hickox, also on Bluesky as @dranniehickox (@DrAnnieHickox) December 13, 2025

Tommy Robinson might try to mask it with a laugh, but deep down, he knows that loads of his supporters are "thick as shit." pic.twitter.com/id4cZIPAil — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) December 13, 2025

Only around 1,000 people gathered in Whitehall yesterday for T Robinson's so called carol concert Diocese of Southwark said they were “gravely concerned” about the use of Christian symbols to “justify racism and anti-migrant rhetoric”. https://t.co/SeOcPDjaTi? pic.twitter.com/T9CVr6QyLd — ABerry (@LabourBerry) December 14, 2025

Away from the carol service, Robinson seemed to be enjoying his Christmas day out in London.

Merry Christmas from Chelsea in London pic.twitter.com/bO5p75Aimj — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) December 13, 2025

