Rejoice! Looks like Tommy Robinson’s ‘Put the Christ Back in Christmas’ carol rally was a big old turkey

Michael White. Updated December 14th, 2025

Tommy Robinson’s Christmas carol service seems to have hit a duff note.

“Journalist” Robinson – or Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, according to the law and Santa’s Naughty List – had been publicising the London event for weeks as “putting Christ back in Christmas”.

In the end, only around 1,000 people turned out – a far (right) cry from the 110,000 who came out for his “Unite The Kingdom” event in September.

It probably didn’t help that this kind of supposedly “Christian” event was condemned by members of *checks notes* the UK’s Christian leadership.

As The Independent reports: “Attendees received hymn sheets, while a vendor sold St George’s flags and Santa hats as chants of “Christ is King” and tributes to Charlie Kirk were heard.”

Sounds jolly, doesn’t it?

Here are some reactions to the event.

Away from the carol service, Robinson seemed to be enjoying his Christmas day out in London.

