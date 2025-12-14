News donald trump the US

This activist’s powerful viral tweet perfectly sums up why so many people have no desire to visit the US under Donald Trump

Michael White. Updated December 14th, 2025

America is an extraordinary country in a myriad of ways.

But over the last 10 years, the rest of the world has watched the US turn into a country that gets less and less attractive as a place to work or visit.

And, for much of the world, a lot of that has to do with Donald Trump. And whether he’s the cause or the symptom of what many see as America’s drift from being a widely admired and respected “shining city upon a hill”, there’s little evidence to dispute the perception that the two-term president is making things worse.

Now with the Trump administration considering onerous – and potentially ruinous – visa entry requirements, anti-Trump activist Joe Walsh has gone viral on Twitter/X for asking why anyone who want to come to the US right now anyway.

Walsh, a former Republican Congressman, wrote:

Trump has made America a place people fear, a place people don’t like, don’t trust, don’t want to do business with, don’t want to visit, don’t want anything to do with. He’s made America a place people laugh at, a place that’s cruel & bigoted. America, under Trump, is no longer a destination. It’s a place to be avoided.

And his words have struck a deep chord.

Source: Twitter/X/@WalshFreedom