This activist’s powerful viral tweet perfectly sums up why so many people have no desire to visit the US under Donald Trump

News donald trump the US

America is an extraordinary country in a myriad of ways.

But over the last 10 years, the rest of the world has watched the US turn into a country that gets less and less attractive as a place to work or visit.

And, for much of the world, a lot of that has to do with Donald Trump. And whether he’s the cause or the symptom of what many see as America’s drift from being a widely admired and respected “shining city upon a hill”, there’s little evidence to dispute the perception that the two-term president is making things worse.

Now with the Trump administration considering onerous – and potentially ruinous – visa entry requirements, anti-Trump activist Joe Walsh has gone viral on Twitter/X for asking why anyone who want to come to the US right now anyway.

Trump has made America a place people fear, a place people don’t like, don’t trust, don’t want to do business with, don’t want to visit, don’t want anything to do with. He’s made America a place people laugh at, a place that’s cruel & bigoted. America, under Trump, is no longer a… — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 12, 2025

Walsh, a former Republican Congressman, wrote:

Trump has made America a place people fear, a place people don’t like, don’t trust, don’t want to do business with, don’t want to visit, don’t want anything to do with. He’s made America a place people laugh at, a place that’s cruel & bigoted. America, under Trump, is no longer a destination. It’s a place to be avoided.

And his words have struck a deep chord.

1.

Couldn't agree more. In spite of Trump's claims, America is not "more respected". Quite the opposite. America is close to being despised. https://t.co/29bK2QdS1j — Brian Caulfield (@BrianCVC) December 12, 2025

2.

3.

Unfortunately… every word here rings true. Under Trump, America seems dangerous and dark. https://t.co/CEDtHbumd4 — Bruce (@capitalBruce) December 12, 2025

4.

Rerun Trump is imitating political and economic movements of the 1850s and the 1920s … if you want what happens after those two decades in America have at it. Trump is a danger to himself and others https://t.co/AJzJrW18pB — Bryon the sailor the policy wonk, the USA patriot (@bryonworks) December 14, 2025

5.

Trump turned the shining city on a hill into a border wall of shame, congrats, America’s global reputation is now in the toilet. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) December 12, 2025

6.

It’s so sad to see. pic.twitter.com/h85932cM9J — Amber Vittoria (@amber_vittoria) December 12, 2025

7.

He has also made Americans a generally resentful, superficial, predatory, and generally cold and unempathetic people to be around. Trump has destroyed this country’s entire society. https://t.co/GcDjjcrXaC — American Kleptocracy (@FeudalDemocracy) December 12, 2025

8.

9.

He's just destroyed our friendships with our allies. And has crushed tourism… pic.twitter.com/LLW6XdXOwf — 1modicumofdecorum (@Ignatiuscriley) December 12, 2025

10.

Trump has always been a wrong bettor. He profits off failure. Hes good at making things fail. He is trying to ruin America and is making buckets of money in the process. None of this is surprising. He’s doing as he’s always done. https://t.co/j9Z27bQ4Og — objkshn (@objkshn) December 12, 2025

11.

Yes, your people cannot even imagine, how disgusted most of us Europeans look at the Trump Regime, as it destroys your whole country and sides with all enemies of democracy to destroy it. And your people knew him and yet empowered him. It will take decades to regain any trust. pic.twitter.com/fUW3WlrqX9 — Marc Schuirmann (@voltigierdvd) December 12, 2025

12.

Can confirm. We aren’t visiting. — Jeffrey Luscombe (@JeffreyLuscombe) December 12, 2025

13.

Trump's bad enough but I will never forgive the millions of Americans that support him — Carman Upshaw (@carman_upshaw) December 13, 2025

14.

The once global leader has become the world's pariah!

How did this happen so fast? — Dark Canuck (@blemmy) December 13, 2025

15.

The economic consequences are severe. Tourism industry has just begun to feel effects as international visitors and part-time residents (Canadian snowbirds) made to feel unwelcome. 12+ million foreign visitors just to state of FL annually. That number will drastically decline. https://t.co/FK2FxKjwGj — Nick Williams (@NickWilliams33) December 13, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/@WalshFreedom