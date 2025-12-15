JD Vance wants you to know that every problem in America still traces directly back to one man (hint: it is not him or Donald Trump)

Politics affordability JD Vance joe biden

If there’s one thing you can’t question JD Vance’s sincerity on, it’s blaming Joe Biden for his problems. The man burns with righteous fury when he has a chance to pass the buck to his boss’s predecessor. And apparently the warranty never runs out on the excuse.

Vance grabbed the mic and wouldn’t let go recently in an attempt to explain away any issues the American people might have with the current White House administration. He had a very simple excuse that wiped away any accountability.

Vance: “Every affordability crisis that’s confronting the American people today, is traceable directly to a problem caused by Joe Biden”

pic.twitter.com/pVLfnqMcj9 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 14, 2025

Once again, the party with the President and the majority in every branch of government wants you to know that they can’t do anything about the problems piling up across the nation. But don’t get mad at them, blame the other guy. Who hasn’t been around for a year.

The blame game rang hollow across the internet.

1.

The “we’ll fix everything on day one” losers are still blaming Joe Biden on day 328 https://t.co/mEdNj5rVPI — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 14, 2025

2.

Politicians used to stretch the truth. These guys just make it all up. — Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) December 14, 2025

3.

Sorry, but people aren’t buying what you are selling. You own it. It has been a year and not only did you not fix the problem but your team made it worse. https://t.co/WfGkQvPst2 — Dr. George White (@Lehighguy) December 14, 2025

4.

The buck always stops with Biden. Shouldn’t he still be President then? — neil turkewitz (@neilturkewitz) December 14, 2025

5.

Trump/Vance during the campaign: “We’ll fix everything on day one.” Trump/Vance 329 days after taking office: “This is still all Joe Biden’s fault.” https://t.co/1RY5AJ5Yur — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) December 15, 2025

6.

How can the alpha-male obsessed MAGA crowd put up with these dudes constantly whining and never taking responsibility for ANYTHING. — Neil (@NAM37) December 14, 2025

7.