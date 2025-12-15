Politics affordability JD Vance joe biden

JD Vance wants you to know that every problem in America still traces directly back to one man (hint: it is not him or Donald Trump)

Saul Hutson. Updated December 15th, 2025

If there’s one thing you can’t question JD Vance’s sincerity on, it’s blaming Joe Biden for his problems. The man burns with righteous fury when he has a chance to pass the buck to his boss’s predecessor. And apparently the warranty never runs out on the excuse.

Vance grabbed the mic and wouldn’t let go recently in an attempt to explain away any issues the American people might have with the current White House administration. He had a very simple excuse that wiped away any accountability.

Once again, the party with the President and the majority in every branch of government wants you to know that they can’t do anything about the problems piling up across the nation. But don’t get mad at them, blame the other guy. Who hasn’t been around for a year.

The blame game rang hollow across the internet.

