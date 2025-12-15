Vivian Jenna Wilson had the perfect riposte to estranged dad Elon Musk’s attack on her, and the internet was very much here for it – 14 cheers to the rafters

Social Media elon musk Vivian Wilson

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged eldest daughter of Elon Musk, is a successful model, a popular social media influencer, and – the one thing Musk would love to be but isn’t – very funny. She’s also trans – a fact that the tech billionaire seems unwilling or unable to accept.

In a recent comment on his interview with Ezra Klein, in which he shared his hope for improving support for trans people, California Governor Gavin Newsom raised the difficult relationship between Musk and his daughter.

Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon. https://t.co/HeJIm5fJMS — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 11, 2025

Musk’s petty response was to deny her transition.

It was far from his first attack on her, and it probably won’t be the last – but Vivian wasn’t about to let another of Musk’s brain farts bring her down. Instead, she turned his horrible comment into her Threads header.

She added a couple more comments.

People loved her takedown.

She changed her bio lmao pic.twitter.com/a3JSC0Pd9O — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) December 12, 2025

Vivian Wilson, Elon’s Transgender daughter isn’t going to take Elons shit and I’m here for it. pic.twitter.com/m6hx2xQfaM — Miss Jilianne (@MissJilianne) December 13, 2025

Good that she has a sense of humor about it. Honestly, she seems a better-adjusted adult and happier than Elon. https://t.co/qUgOXvX71k pic.twitter.com/KwCYuT9tDY — Fred Lambert (@FredLambert) December 12, 2025

Vivian Wilson is 100% more of a worthy human being than Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/7683tBMjbz — ✮ riot ✮ ☽❨ (@rrriot_kitty) December 12, 2025

Imagine taking this many Ls. From one’s own daughter, no less. And so publicly. He’s soooooooo mad. https://t.co/a6k1KqydxW — (@WittyEscalator) December 12, 2025

Vivian making that her instagram bio while her dad drives a bigger wedge between them, very funny lady. Love her bad https://t.co/f1jrHmPQ3s — ᓚᘏᗢ⁶ (@muzicbabee) December 12, 2025

She trolls him every chance she gets and I fucking love that for her!! https://t.co/lZIgdb1B8e — Q (@keepwishin304) December 13, 2025

I think Elon suffers from the evil “bitter to the whole world because no one likes me” mind virus! — Lovable Rat Boy (@CAmiskusees) December 12, 2025

Diva https://t.co/JIzmDExods — Royal angel of cuntyness (@Andy_sadgirl) December 13, 2025

Elon's disdain towards Vivian makes so much sense when you realize she is everything he so desperately wants to be but isn't. Popular. Fun to be around. Actually passionate about her interests. Funny. Emotionally secure. And above all, actually charismatic. https://t.co/UpZCmJQh4k — littleferret (@littleferret22) December 12, 2025

"Three of my dozen children love me" rofl — TERFs aren't women (@Saeko_Cut) December 12, 2025

do they actually think the “woke mind virus” is a thing. i thought it was a joke oh my god https://t.co/5LJOauEQAv — ୨ toby (@bucketfiiller) December 13, 2025

