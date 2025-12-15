Social Media elon musk Vivian Wilson

Vivian Jenna Wilson had the perfect riposte to estranged dad Elon Musk’s attack on her, and the internet was very much here for it – 14 cheers to the rafters

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 15th, 2025

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged eldest daughter of Elon Musk, is a successful model, a popular social media influencer, and – the one thing Musk would love to be but isn’t – very funny. She’s also trans – a fact that the tech billionaire seems unwilling or unable to accept.

In a recent comment on his interview with Ezra Klein, in which he shared his hope for improving support for trans people, California Governor Gavin Newsom raised the difficult relationship between Musk and his daughter.

Musk’s petty response was to deny her transition.

It was far from his first attack on her, and it probably won’t be the last – but Vivian wasn’t about to let another of Musk’s brain farts bring her down. Instead, she turned his horrible comment into her Threads header.

"tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus"

She added a couple more comments.

If you're gonna talk shit about me, then do it directly because if you don't then I will. My bandwidth for cowardly men grows thinner with each passing day

People loved her takedown.

