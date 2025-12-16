JD Vance initially appeared to mourn only one of the Brown University school shooting victims and everyone said the same thing

Politics brown university JD Vance

We all grieve differently. But apparently, Magas only grieve their own.

The school shooting at Brown University in Providence, RI resulted in the tragic death of two students.

But only one of them was sent condolences across social media by the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance. Here’s his tweet following the identification of the two victims.

This beautiful young girl was one of the murdered students at Brown University. It takes special courage to lead an organization of conservatives on a left wing campus, and I am very sorry our country has lost one of its bright young stars. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord. https://t.co/icGrwJAAlX — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 15, 2025

Vance praises Ella Cook as a student who was brave to lead a group of young conservatives on a largely liberal campus and calls her a bright star. And people had lots of questions. Or rather, lots of people had just one question.

And what about Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov? Why are you only mourning the loss of the White person? pic.twitter.com/QiEiSg5CBT — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) December 15, 2025

TWO members of our community were brutally murdered, their names were Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov. How they vote or pray or love doesn’t matter because this is America. Learn something about the country you’re supposed to serve, you bigot. https://t.co/kJdxA1AbKW — Lou Anon (@LouAnonAnon) December 15, 2025

if you ever need proof that republicans only care for their own and don’t give a single fuck about anyone else, here it is https://t.co/IkPMCBB9LS — alexa (@eternalsimb) December 16, 2025

You realize two people were murdered, you slimy little putz? pic.twitter.com/5RUxLsBzWC — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist ‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) December 15, 2025

Imagine, for a second, what the reaction would be if Barack Obama had tweeted about this event and only mentioned the Muslim student who was murdered. https://t.co/EUHDxoKu03 — David Podhaskie (@dpodus) December 15, 2025

So we only eulogize children if they are on our side? — Cards and Crypto (@Memesandcards) December 15, 2025

Vance then followed that up an hour later with a half-hearted, awkward apology/transition mourning the loss of the second victim. This tweet had no picture or official statement from the Republicans of America or any other group of Americans. It also featured a typo in the victim’s name.

It looks like the second victim in the Brown shooting has been identified, a brilliant young man who dreamed of being a surgeon. May God rest the soul of MuhammadAziz Umurzakov. Say a prayer for everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, right before Christmas. — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 15, 2025

It didn’t go over much better, as it was exposed quickly for the backtracking, face-saving public relations move it was.

he was identified a while ago, why did it take public shaming for you to speak up about him? was it just that his death not fuel the divisive narrative your camp is pushing? — f.₳RT (@cNFTfART) December 15, 2025

Took you getting fucking roasted to mention this you piece of shit — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) December 15, 2025

Shame on MAGA for politicizing tragedies only when victims fit their narrative, honoring the conservative student lavishly while ignoring immigrant Muhammad Aziz Umurzakov until called out. True compassion doesn’t pick sides. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) December 15, 2025

Worth noting that the second victim of the Brown shooting had been identified when Vance sent his earlier tweet about Ella Cook https://t.co/6rm00JVWxW — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) December 15, 2025

He was already identified when you made the first tweet, implying that victim was shot because of her political/religious views. Narrative doesn’t really line up though when the second victim was Muslim, huh? https://t.co/WBrbDipRLq — Kaitlyn Elizabeth (@TheRealKaitAC) December 16, 2025

