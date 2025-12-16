Politics brown university JD Vance

JD Vance initially appeared to mourn only one of the Brown University school shooting victims and everyone said the same thing

Saul Hutson. Updated December 16th, 2025

We all grieve differently. But apparently, Magas only grieve their own.

The school shooting at Brown University in Providence, RI resulted in the tragic death of two students.

But only one of them was sent condolences across social media by the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance. Here’s his tweet following the identification of the two victims.

Vance praises Ella Cook as a student who was brave to lead a group of young conservatives on a largely liberal campus and calls her a bright star. And people had lots of questions. Or rather, lots of people had just one question.

Vance then followed that up an hour later with a half-hearted, awkward apology/transition mourning the loss of the second victim. This tweet had no picture or official statement from the Republicans of America or any other group of Americans. It also featured a typo in the victim’s name.

It didn’t go over much better, as it was exposed quickly for the backtracking, face-saving public relations move it was.

