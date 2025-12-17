Pics Keir Starmer nigel farage Reform UK
Keir Starmer had a hilarious Christmas message for Reform UK and it was so good even people who don’t like the PM were cheering
To PMQs now – no, don’t go! – where there was something of an end of term spirit about proceedings ahead of the Christmas break-up.
And it didn’t get any jollier than the moment Keir Starmer shared his Christmas message for Nigel Farge and his fellow Reform UK MPs.
WATCH: Keir Starmer gives "festive advice" to MPs in Reform
"If mysterious men from the east appear bearing gifts, this time, report it to the police"#PMQs pic.twitter.com/KuKHEhAkBT
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) December 17, 2025
And he wasn’t done there, either.
Keir Starmer goes after Nigel Farage at PMQs:
"Apparently the leader of Reform is in the lounge."
"I know he likes an early getaway at Christmas to get to his place in France." pic.twitter.com/ezJ9Bdenvw
— Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 17, 2025
Boom!
Keir Starmer: "I have a Christmas message for Reform. If mysterious men from the east come bearing gifts…this time, report it to the police."
— Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) December 17, 2025
So good it even had people who don’t like Keir Starmer cheering. And the somewhat bizarre/totally off-the-scale (delete according to taste) response of Richard Tice suggested it totally hit home.
The eyes aren’t laughing. He’s furious. Ha. pic.twitter.com/N8IpNMUEj7
— Red Man (@RedMan6_19) December 17, 2025
Tice wtf is this… pic.twitter.com/DZSSixINIn
— wei2high (@wei2high) December 17, 2025
Has tice got a dildo up his arse?
— Don't bring Harry (@BeanoCheesy) December 17, 2025
Farage MIA again? He’s absolutely useless.
— Lesley (@mbroschools) December 17, 2025
Why does Tice look like he's about to burst a vein? Is he trying out to be a jockey? I notice Farage is absent, again.
— Bzp (@b_z_p1) December 17, 2025
Basically this.
In fairness this is good.. https://t.co/O51Zf2D1v8
— Shona Murray (@ShonaMurray_) December 17, 2025
And this.
give it to the man, this is really funny https://t.co/sZUk8TS0V3
— Alastair Fraser-Urquhart (@AFraserUrq) December 17, 2025
And finally this.
Starmer’s ghostwriter cooked with this one https://t.co/goRAy2cQh0
— curtizz (@27nuzzy) December 17, 2025
