Keir Starmer had a hilarious Christmas message for Reform UK and it was so good even people who don’t like the PM were cheering

John Plunkett. Updated December 17th, 2025

To PMQs now – no, don’t go! – where there was something of an end of term spirit about proceedings ahead of the Christmas break-up.

And it didn’t get any jollier than the moment Keir Starmer shared his Christmas message for Nigel Farge and his fellow Reform UK MPs.

And he wasn’t done there, either.

Boom!

So good it even had people who don’t like Keir Starmer cheering. And the somewhat bizarre/totally off-the-scale (delete according to taste) response of Richard Tice suggested it totally hit home.

Basically this.

And this.

And finally this.

Source @PolitlcsUK