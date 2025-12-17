Keir Starmer had a hilarious Christmas message for Reform UK and it was so good even people who don’t like the PM were cheering

Pics Keir Starmer nigel farage Reform UK

To PMQs now – no, don’t go! – where there was something of an end of term spirit about proceedings ahead of the Christmas break-up.

And it didn’t get any jollier than the moment Keir Starmer shared his Christmas message for Nigel Farge and his fellow Reform UK MPs.

WATCH: Keir Starmer gives "festive advice" to MPs in Reform "If mysterious men from the east appear bearing gifts, this time, report it to the police"#PMQs pic.twitter.com/KuKHEhAkBT — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) December 17, 2025

And he wasn’t done there, either.

Keir Starmer goes after Nigel Farage at PMQs: "Apparently the leader of Reform is in the lounge." "I know he likes an early getaway at Christmas to get to his place in France." pic.twitter.com/ezJ9Bdenvw — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 17, 2025

Boom!

Keir Starmer: "I have a Christmas message for Reform. If mysterious men from the east come bearing gifts…this time, report it to the police." — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) December 17, 2025

So good it even had people who don’t like Keir Starmer cheering. And the somewhat bizarre/totally off-the-scale (delete according to taste) response of Richard Tice suggested it totally hit home.

Has tice got a dildo up his arse? — Don't bring Harry (@BeanoCheesy) December 17, 2025

Farage MIA again? He’s absolutely useless. — Lesley (@mbroschools) December 17, 2025

Why does Tice look like he's about to burst a vein? Is he trying out to be a jockey? I notice Farage is absent, again. — Bzp (@b_z_p1) December 17, 2025

Basically this.

In fairness this is good.. https://t.co/O51Zf2D1v8 — Shona Murray (@ShonaMurray_) December 17, 2025

And this.

give it to the man, this is really funny https://t.co/sZUk8TS0V3 — Alastair Fraser-Urquhart (@AFraserUrq) December 17, 2025

And finally this.

Starmer’s ghostwriter cooked with this one https://t.co/goRAy2cQh0 — curtizz (@27nuzzy) December 17, 2025

