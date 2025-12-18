‘What’s your unpopular Christmas opinion?’ – 19 controversial takes yule have to judge for yourselves

Life christmas

For people who celebrate Christmas, it can be one of the most wonderful – and stressful – times of the year, made or ruined by something as simple as whether Elf is available on a streaming platform, or which gravy recipe is on the menu.

There are also certain things that enter the collective consciousness and almost become the law, such as that it’s absolutely imperative that you eat your bodyweight in sugar and crash out on Christmas night. Or is that just us?

Anyway, over on Reddit, they’ve been pondering those unwritten rules, and picking out the ones they really disagree with, after someone posted this –

“What’s your unpopular Christmas opinion?”

They added –

“The Snowman is creepy AF and only understandable as a public service film about stranger danger and I won’t be told otherwise.”

It seems there have been a lot of people out there, seething at the things that pass for Christmassy to everyone else.

Let’s take a look.

1.

Playing the same collection of 10-15 songs for 2 months a year is a form of collective insanity.

CakeyHands

2.

CHRISTMAS OFFICE PARTIES ARE THE BEST THING ABOUT CHRISTMAS. Yes I want to see my coworkers get drunk and chat shit about everyone.

cloudylemo

3.

Christmas jumpers aren’t funny or clever.

afungalmirror

4.

We should have no Christmas songs, Christmas adverts, Christmas films, or Christmas decorations until 1st Dec at the earliest.

BobBobBobBobBobDave

5.

I think elf on the shelf is a creepy little bastard that is just about parents getting attention on social media.

gemgem1985

6.

Christmas dinner must include both mashed potatoes and roast potatoes.

kermodesmassivehands

7.

Christmas adverts are not ‘heartwarming’. It’s an advert. For a supermarket ffs. Christmas does not begin when you see the Coca Cola advert.

Embarrassed_Put_7892

8.

Crackers are a waste of time money and plastic and should be banned.

bettingthoughts

9.



“Do they know it’sChristmas?” Is one of the worst songs ever written.

polar_bear_14

10.