This hilarious Dinnerladies clip will never get old and it’s just the 18 seconds we needed at the end (nearly) of a very long year

Updated December 23rd, 2025

The fabulous sitcom Dinnerladies by the late, great Victoria Wood has no end of memorable moments but if we had to pick one then it would surely be this.

It was shared by writer and biographer @JamesAHogg2 – something of a past master at sharing golden nuggets of entertainment past – and it’s always guaranteed to go viral whenever it’s posted, just as it did back in the day when James had this to say about it.

Just what we needed at the end of another – another! – very long year.

We’re with this person.

And if that’s put you in the mood for a full episode, it’s back on BBC4 at 8pm on 20 December.

Source @JamesAHogg2