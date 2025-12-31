Science comebacks conspiracy

Not the first time we’ve featured a conspiracy theorist being shown the door but it is definitely up there with the most satisfying (and surely the last we’ll featured one in 2025).

It’s this so-called ‘conspiracy bot’ – ‘Truth over lies!’ offering a helpful hack for anyone keen to clean their home without chemicals. Except, look.

How to clean your home without toxic chemicals: – Multi-purpose cleaner = white vinegar

– Heavy-duty scrub = lemon + sodium bicarbonate (also known as baking soda)

– Toilet cleaner = white vinegar + baking soda pic.twitter.com/f89N9Dltpn — conspiracybot (@conspiracyb0t) December 30, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

Those are also chemicals you donut.. lol — Jade the Saint (@Jade_shitpost) December 30, 2025

White vinegar = acetic acid.

Baking soda = sodium bicarbonate.

Lemon = citric acid. These are chemicals. https://t.co/ALJEkdCzlz — Simon Maechling (@simonmaechling) December 30, 2025

I ha e some terrible news for you about chemicals. — What (@TheD1v1de) December 30, 2025

one of the most dangerous chemicals i have in my lab space is glacial acetic acid.

it’s the equivalent of concentrated vinegar. also, mixing acids with baking soda does NOTHING. they neutralize each other. you end up with water and a salt. the fizzing is CO2 gas. https://t.co/w7ukP1eh5U — cheerio (@StalestCheerio) December 31, 2025

Yeh im not sure you understand the term "chemical" lmao — Juan (@JGreen022833017) December 31, 2025

Doesn't know shit about chemistry award https://t.co/RGOdnJZJXR — Kaito ☭ (@Kaito_Da_Wolf) December 31, 2025

Vinegar + baking soda = water + co2 + sodium acetate

You might as well save some money and just use water and a bit of grit Same goes for the lemon and soda

Lemon juice + baking soda = water + co2 + sodium citrate

Might as well use sugar water and grit — thecraftycreeper (@thecraftycreep1) December 31, 2025

I don't get this "omg grocery store cleaners are toxic!!" Yeah no shit that's LITERALLY the reason why they work!! They're supposed to KILL things! https://t.co/lH3PCgGcL6 — Alpha 2000 (@realalpha2000) December 31, 2025

Those are chemicals…

YOU are chemicals… — JohnnyLizard31 (@JLizard31) December 31, 2025

READ MORE

This American store’s guidance for rounding prices up or down because of the penny shortage is blowing British minds

Source @conspiracyb0t