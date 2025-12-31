A ‘conspiracy bot’ had a helpful hack for cleaning your home without chemicals and it blew up spectacularly in their face
Not the first time we’ve featured a conspiracy theorist being shown the door but it is definitely up there with the most satisfying (and surely the last we’ll featured one in 2025).
It’s this so-called ‘conspiracy bot’ – ‘Truth over lies!’ offering a helpful hack for anyone keen to clean their home without chemicals. Except, look.
How to clean your home without toxic chemicals:
– Multi-purpose cleaner = white vinegar
– Heavy-duty scrub = lemon + sodium bicarbonate (also known as baking soda)
– Toilet cleaner = white vinegar + baking soda pic.twitter.com/f89N9Dltpn
— conspiracybot (@conspiracyb0t) December 30, 2025
And these people surely said it best.
Those are also chemicals you donut.. lol
— Jade the Saint (@Jade_shitpost) December 30, 2025
White vinegar = acetic acid.
Baking soda = sodium bicarbonate.
Lemon = citric acid.
These are chemicals. https://t.co/ALJEkdCzlz
— Simon Maechling (@simonmaechling) December 30, 2025
I ha e some terrible news for you about chemicals.
— What (@TheD1v1de) December 30, 2025
one of the most dangerous chemicals i have in my lab space is glacial acetic acid.
it’s the equivalent of concentrated vinegar.
also, mixing acids with baking soda does NOTHING. they neutralize each other. you end up with water and a salt. the fizzing is CO2 gas. https://t.co/w7ukP1eh5U
— cheerio (@StalestCheerio) December 31, 2025
Yeh im not sure you understand the term "chemical" lmao
— Juan (@JGreen022833017) December 31, 2025
Doesn't know shit about chemistry award https://t.co/RGOdnJZJXR
— Kaito ☭ (@Kaito_Da_Wolf) December 31, 2025
Vinegar + baking soda = water + co2 + sodium acetate
You might as well save some money and just use water and a bit of grit
Same goes for the lemon and soda
Lemon juice + baking soda = water + co2 + sodium citrate
Might as well use sugar water and grit
— thecraftycreeper (@thecraftycreep1) December 31, 2025
I don't get this "omg grocery store cleaners are toxic!!" Yeah no shit that's LITERALLY the reason why they work!! They're supposed to KILL things! https://t.co/lH3PCgGcL6
— Alpha 2000 (@realalpha2000) December 31, 2025
Those are chemicals…
YOU are chemicals…
— JohnnyLizard31 (@JLizard31) December 31, 2025
READ MORE
This American store’s guidance for rounding prices up or down because of the penny shortage is blowing British minds
Source @conspiracyb0t