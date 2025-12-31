Twitter London new years eve

People won’t be allowed to watch London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display from Primrose Hill this year, but they can see these 14 bangers from anywhere they like

Poke Reporter. Updated December 31st, 2025

If you haven’t already booked a place at London’s New Year’s Eve firework display, don’t bother – it’s sold out.

The event will be televised, and there will be many places with a more distant view of the pyrotechnics.

However, the Met Police were keen to point out that the popular vantage point of Primrose Hill will be closed to the public – possibly to avoid the dangers of a crowd gathering while emergency services are very busy elsewhere. This has been done on the advice of the Royal Parks Charity.

Some people are absolutely furious.

Others had a more entertaining approach, featuring quite a hefty dose of sarcasm. These were top tier.

A less killjoy-coded approach might have worked.

Sometimes, it pays to be Australian.

One person came to the defence of the Met.

Image Wikimedia Commons, @abandonedjessi