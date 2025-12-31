People won’t be allowed to watch London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display from Primrose Hill this year, but they can see these 14 bangers from anywhere they like

Twitter London new years eve

If you haven’t already booked a place at London’s New Year’s Eve firework display, don’t bother – it’s sold out.

Please be sure to plan your night, including travel, in advance. The fireworks event in central London is fully sold out. Please make alternative plans if you haven't got a ticket. pic.twitter.com/3HfTc1q453 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 30, 2025

The event will be televised, and there will be many places with a more distant view of the pyrotechnics.

However, the Met Police were keen to point out that the popular vantage point of Primrose Hill will be closed to the public – possibly to avoid the dangers of a crowd gathering while emergency services are very busy elsewhere. This has been done on the advice of the Royal Parks Charity.

Primrose Hill will be closed on New Year’s Eve this year ⛔There will be fencing, security and a police presence to prevent access. If you had planned to head there to get a view of the central London fireworks, please make alternative arrangements. pic.twitter.com/J5NWX0H7Xz — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 30, 2025

Some people are absolutely furious.

Wow. Can't even let people get a glimpse unless they buy an overpriced ticket. Disgraceful and mean spirited. Primrose Hill is a public space. https://t.co/Cwy8oqXXor — SunnydaleDreams (@SunnydaleDreams) December 30, 2025

Others had a more entertaining approach, featuring quite a hefty dose of sarcasm. These were top tier.

1.

2.

‘we noticed people were having fun for free and said ABSOLUTELY NOT’ https://t.co/SN5JXWm5Vn — hannah ️‍ (@Hannanar) December 30, 2025

3.

“We’ve had reports you might be considering looking up this evening.” https://t.co/4ZOrWpLLtG pic.twitter.com/ELlONc3g93 — Epoch Noel (@chapofwessex) December 30, 2025

4.

"Are you planning on watching fireworks from a distance?" https://t.co/uGasMAqe87 pic.twitter.com/ThyywMGq7W — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) December 30, 2025

5.

Surprised they haven't sent everyone in a 25 mile radius of central London mandatory blindfolds (along with a QR code that costs £8 if you want to remove it). https://t.co/k0LAEOItmV — FunkLip (@funkomi) December 30, 2025

6.

We've stopped being a nation of shopkeepers. We're now a nation of gatekeepers. https://t.co/zCzIlamV2Z — MMC (@markchristie) December 30, 2025

7.

"We noticed some people were watching the fireworks without paying so we have spent a vast amount of resources to stop that" https://t.co/CbBVlrMKQl — RS Archer (@archer_rs) December 30, 2025

8.

“Open up! We have reason to believe you plan to watch fireworks on a hill” https://t.co/8HWseXfhRv pic.twitter.com/XwwEexNWHk — Adam Sellers (@YisraelChaiAdam) December 30, 2025

9.

Good morning to everyone except The Fun Police. https://t.co/GtNGN54adX — Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna__Hardy) December 31, 2025

10.

11.

If it please the Crown, might I gaze upon the heavens? https://t.co/Ir9v6RWKfj — Katie Power's War Journal (@VorpalDerringer) December 31, 2025

12.

Has the Met considered making a New Year's resolution to not come off as giant bellends next year? Could really help the ol' public image. https://t.co/zoL1VBI6No — Dr Bai 西1セ15b (@doctorbaixue) December 31, 2025

13.

Up next they'll be placing scaffolding around high rises in case any peaky bastards have the audacity to use windows. https://t.co/RfjidOKKqP — Baron MVT (@VonTrippenhoff) December 31, 2025

14.

At some point someone’s gonna copyright the sunset. — Michael Steidel (@MichaelSteidel) December 31, 2025

A less killjoy-coded approach might have worked.

Does seem like a triumph of soulless bureaucracy with a dash of some ungenerous local residents thrown in. Feels like the money spent on “fencing, security and police presence” might be better spent addressing whatever safety concerns they have and letting people enjoy the view https://t.co/lwJpCMfpBo — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) December 30, 2025

Sometimes, it pays to be Australian.

sydney has 48 spots for viewing their fireworks, 39 of which are free entry https://t.co/Nph2GsJKMv pic.twitter.com/wa7w0TtnbN — theo (@Theo_Griffiths) December 30, 2025

One person came to the defence of the Met.

They are getting scorched for this one, but I may actually have to come to their defence here. I've helped out with the Edmonton Canada Day fireworks on several occasions. People always want to watch from the bridge nearby. They are upset they can't. But it's "drop zone". https://t.co/6AptmZv1J1 — Ian Runkle/Runkle of the Bailey @ YouTube (@IanRunkle) December 31, 2025

Image Wikimedia Commons, @abandonedjessi