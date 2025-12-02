There’s been yet another crime against tea, and Garron Noone isn’t about to take it lying down (NSFW)

Entertainment Garron Noone

The wonderful Garron Noone has almost become the internet guardian of the proper cuppa – which sounds like a D&D character for the 21st century.

In fact, the singer and comedian first grabbed everyone’s attention when he reported the inarguable hate crime of ‘tea in a can’.

Here’s a reminder of how that went – with a lot of swearing.

He didn’t stop there. He had a lot more to say about air-fryer tea, and we were completely behind him on that.

In case you thought he would eventually let it go …no. Check out his reaction to this American’s idea of a cuppa.

You’d think he’d have stamped out all the heinous tea crimes by now, but here’s someone who thought it’d be smart to make it in a slow cooker instead of a pot. It was not smart.

Here’s what TikTok users thought of it all.

1.

No no, we want our slow cooker back.

morphyrichardsuk

2.

I mean we’ve gone to war for less.

ThisGuyCraig

3.

Slow cooker hot chocolate yes. slow cooker tea no.

Amber Taylor

4.

*coughs awkwardly* I’m usually appalled by tea videos, but like….. my biggest despair about tea is there never being enough…. maybe it’s not as bad as it seems…..

@Badgerdunby

5.

The look of shock on my face as I cradle and sooth my cuppa I’m currently having.

This is a crime!!!

@rollyroo44

6.

Trigger warning in future please, Garron! I’m traumatised here!

B

7.

I’m not sure what horror I just witnessed but I will be thinking about it for some time…

@Tor Tor Tortoise

8.

The Boston Tea Party was more respectful.

@Puppet Reader

9.

This isn’t your fault, just remember that. YOU’RE THE VICTIM here okay, I’m genuinely so sorry for everyone who had to witness this

@MEGURMAN

10.

Dude I’m American and I feel insulted by this.

@PossumWitch

11.

Literally made us wince.

@Specsavers

Sinead like grenade added this.

I’m a coffee drinker but im deeply offended, looks like the Bristol Channel.

READ MORE

Garron Noone reacted to the astronomical price of turkey as only he could – with hilariously ‘fowl’ language

Source Garron Noone Image Screengrab