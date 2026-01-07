Politics Andrew tate donald trump venezeula

Andrew Tate bigged up America’s ‘efficient imperialism’ in Venezuela and ended up battered – 13 imperial grade comebacks

Poke Reporter. Updated January 7th, 2026

While we wait to find out which country Donald Trump will invade next, Andrew Tate’s been having a long, hard think about America’s capture of the Venezuelan president and it’s apparent determination to do something similar with Greenland.

And while it might be the hardest four minute or so listen in your lives, it’s (almost) worth it for the forensic insight it offers into the mind of the clown prince of the toxic manosphere and his followers.

And it prompted no end of comments as you might imagine. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2