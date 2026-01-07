Andrew Tate bigged up America’s ‘efficient imperialism’ in Venezuela and ended up battered – 13 imperial grade comebacks

Politics Andrew tate donald trump venezeula

While we wait to find out which country Donald Trump will invade next, Andrew Tate’s been having a long, hard think about America’s capture of the Venezuelan president and it’s apparent determination to do something similar with Greenland.

And while it might be the hardest four minute or so listen in your lives, it’s (almost) worth it for the forensic insight it offers into the mind of the clown prince of the toxic manosphere and his followers.

THE TRUTH ABOUT VENEZUELA pic.twitter.com/7jD9DMdR6s — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 5, 2026

And it prompted no end of comments as you might imagine. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these people surely said it best.

1.

You are a fucking degenerate. Nobody is going to make trillions of dollars besides bankers and shareholders you fucking idiot. Name one imperialist regime change that led to lower prices, better wages, and better living standards for those living in the United States. — RTSG (@RTSG_Main) January 5, 2026

2.

You all are still listening to this guy? pic.twitter.com/KfXNRmyyZv — Chiga (@ChigaCzr) January 5, 2026

3.

DeMoor could beat you up and take everything you own, now imagine what profesional fighters can do to you, so it’s better to stay quiet. pic.twitter.com/y6naFJhzBg — Open Minded Approach (@OMApproach) January 5, 2026

4.

Looks at Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan… “Take their shit bruv, it’s easy” — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) January 5, 2026

5.

You couldn’t pay me to unmute this https://t.co/X8xODcp7wd — Rhain (@Rhain1898) January 5, 2026

6.