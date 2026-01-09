Thursday’s Traitors episode brought the drama, and so did the memes – 29 best reactions (with spoilers)

Entertainment The Traitors

Beware of the spoilers!

There was Traitor-on-Traitor mischief on Thursday, as former Secret Traitor Fiona threw Rachel under the bus. The blood-thirsty Welsh woman was also the one to carry out the face-to-face murder of the popular former-police officer Maz.

I have no doubt Fiona was lapping up finally being able to murder Maz #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/MkfQmp8HjI — Harry (@nutterhtowse) January 8, 2026

Former Met detective Amanda, before being banished, told Traitor Rachel the secret reason why she should Trust Amanda’s suspicions, which really needs to be a late addition to Alanis Morissette’s live shows.

amanda revealing she is an ex-detective to a traitor who she genuinely believes is a faithful is hilariously ironic #thetraitors #thetraitorsuk pic.twitter.com/werhBArtBw — beth ✨ (@raggedydocs) January 8, 2026

When Rachel revealed the confidence to the group, former civilian support worker to the police, Fiona, who also has family members in the force, suggested that Amanda would have picked her, if anyone, to share that information, and therefore Rachel must have made it up.

The situation escalated until Fiona accused Rachel of being a Traitor. Awkward – but great telly.

Now this…THIS is what you call pure television. WE ARE SOOOO BACKKKK#TheTraitorsUK #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/d8Svh6EFJo — Haleema (@__Haleemaa) January 8, 2026

We all want to know how Rachel and Fiona are going to deal with the betrayal, because this looks like it’s about to get really interesting.

It’s only January 8th but this is an early contender for wonderfully awkward TV moment of the year #TheTraitors Clip from @the_traitors_ pic.twitter.com/VAIDofPD4R — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 8, 2026

Social media was almost as explosive as the show. Soooo many memes. Here are the best reactions we’ve seen.

Me seeing everyone logging into X at 8pm #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/CGEfBqkP2n — Jono Read (@jonoread) January 8, 2026

Exclusive preview of events tomorrow night in the Turret on #TheTraitorsUK #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/ciOOaACYAb — Ash (@AshMK1) January 8, 2026

Rachel came to play The Traitors on the BBC, and Fiona came to play Game of fucking Thrones #TheTraitorsUK #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/xVGho2POi2 — Conner (@ConnerMcAleese) January 8, 2026

That group of people who always took PE way to seriously #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/2hwEnZ6DzN — putasinghonit (@putasinghonit) January 8, 2026

absolutely obsessed with their completely unnecessary beef it’s giving random office feud between two managers who can’t stand each other #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/d5K9xw8jtZ — C. (@cstsher) January 8, 2026

fiona swapping between being a cute old lady, and a bloody hungry scathing traitor #traitors #thetraitors pic.twitter.com/5hnPDYYI4h — sam (@samevanssx) January 7, 2026

Traitor Armageddon — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 8, 2026

When the website asks if you accept cookies #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/ycIes4Liii — Jono Read (@jonoread) January 8, 2026

When I hear the Loose Women theme tune #thetraitors pic.twitter.com/o98RosVI8x — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 7, 2026

Sharon Watts telling her son what to eat in the kitchen #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/vsmNZ1ELrT — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) January 8, 2026

which one of them gets stephen in the divorce#thetraitors pic.twitter.com/udkjV1C8Ut — Drew (@TheWhoDrew) January 8, 2026

