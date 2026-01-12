Pics telegraph

It’s only January, but we’ve already reached peak-Telegraph with this article accusing Labour of damaging high-end cars with ‘socialist speed bumps’

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 12th, 2026

We’ll say one thing for the Telegraph; you know what to expect from it.

Standard Telegraph fare is –

Articles about how people struggling to pay for their fifth skiing holiday because of labour tax hikes,

Complaints about women and foreigners in English (not even British) sport,

Telegraph money columns about how easy it is to buy a house by 25 if you just knuckle down, shop at Sainsbury’s instead of Fortnum’s, and live rent-ree in your parents’ granny flat.

There’s also this extremely Telegraph styling of a problem with overly tall speed bumps.

Lewisham Council’s latest traffic-calming measure has been scraping the underside of ‘expensive private vehicles’, such as Mercedes C-Class estates, Teslas, Audis, Volkswagen Minis, and Toyota Aygos (those well-known high-end cars).

A member of the council put the contested speed bumps through their paces by driving within the speed limit in her VW Golf and experienced no problems. One resident reported that his Ferrari could only make it across the offending items at five miles per hour, but has so far failed to shake the unfeeling council to relent.

Tweeters raised an eyebrow or two.

