It’s only January, but we’ve already reached peak-Telegraph with this article accusing Labour of damaging high-end cars with ‘socialist speed bumps’

Pics telegraph

We’ll say one thing for the Telegraph; you know what to expect from it.

Standard Telegraph fare is –

Articles about how people struggling to pay for their fifth skiing holiday because of labour tax hikes, Complaints about women and foreigners in English (not even British) sport, Telegraph money columns about how easy it is to buy a house by 25 if you just knuckle down, shop at Sainsbury’s instead of Fortnum’s, and live rent-ree in your parents’ granny flat.

There’s also this extremely Telegraph styling of a problem with overly tall speed bumps.

VOLUME UP: A Labour council has been accused of building “socialist speed bumps” that scrape high-performance and luxury family cars. Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/sRw1Esjc1U pic.twitter.com/4ErKiJA4EY — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 10, 2026

Lewisham Council’s latest traffic-calming measure has been scraping the underside of ‘expensive private vehicles’, such as Mercedes C-Class estates, Teslas, Audis, Volkswagen Minis, and Toyota Aygos (those well-known high-end cars).

A member of the council put the contested speed bumps through their paces by driving within the speed limit in her VW Golf and experienced no problems. One resident reported that his Ferrari could only make it across the offending items at five miles per hour, but has so far failed to shake the unfeeling council to relent.

Tweeters raised an eyebrow or two.

1.

This is satire…right, RIGHT??? You can go slow over them lads. https://t.co/UXCalVp39B — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) January 10, 2026

2.

And that was Socialist Speed Bumps with High Performance Scraping. pic.twitter.com/bo7eKaxkmX — Augustus Windsock (@GusWindsock) January 10, 2026

3.

Anywhere else in the country its speed bumps. When it's done in a rich part of the country, probably where the owner of the telegraph lives, they call it "socialist speed bumps". Is this the level of journalism at the Telegraph? They might aswell put a topless woman on page 3. — RedBlackPaws (@RedBlackPaws) January 10, 2026

4.

When did you turn into an English version of The Onion… pic.twitter.com/P6X4fcf82u — (@graeme_from_IT) January 11, 2026

5.

What's the difference between a socialist speed bump and a right wing one? Flag painted on it? — Netrocyn (@netrocyn) January 11, 2026

6.

socialism is when i can't do 80 down a 20 https://t.co/fpT7kwvJB3 — rosettestream (@diethawktuah) January 11, 2026

7.

Just drive slower over them Sherlock — brixton hatter (@BrixtonHatter) January 11, 2026

8.

"Only scrape expensive cars" – this sounds a lot like cocaine fuelled paranoid psychosis. Truly barmy. — magnetic drift (@sigil_to_noise) January 11, 2026

9.

Socialist speed bumps? They must have elected Citizen Smith — TontKowalski (@Tontkowalski) January 10, 2026

10.