This may still be the greatest, and it’s definitely the weirdest, pre-match interview by a football manager

Poke Staff. Updated January 12th, 2026

The former manager of Aldershot Town FC, Mark Molesley, gave an interview ahead of his team’s FA Trophy match against Bromley in 2022. The interviewer asked a standard question.

“Mark – FA trophy tie against Bromley this weekend. What are your thoughts?”

The answer was anything but standard, and has gone down in football interview history.

If a tree falls and no-one is there to hear it fall, does it make a noise?

Does a penguin get cold?

What way does your bathwater go – clockwise or anticlockwise when you take the plug out?

Eric Cantona could probably answer those questions, plus the big one – ‘Why did he say that?‘, but we’re not sure anyone else could.

The Dorset Echo’s Sports Correspondent, Neil Walton – who has undoubtedly seen thousands of manager interviews – might have been onto something with this theory.

If so, it didn’t quite have the desired effect. Aldershot lost 2 – 0.

