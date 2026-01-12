This may still be the greatest, and it’s definitely the weirdest, pre-match interview by a football manager

Sport football Funny interviews

The former manager of Aldershot Town FC, Mark Molesley, gave an interview ahead of his team’s FA Trophy match against Bromley in 2022. The interviewer asked a standard question.

“Mark – FA trophy tie against Bromley this weekend. What are your thoughts?”

The answer was anything but standard, and has gone down in football interview history.

An interesting first-take from the gaffer for this week's pre-match interview! 🤷 What do you think are the answers to the questions he posed below?🤔👇 We can also confirm no talking dogs were found in Terry's briefcase too! 😂 🔴🔵#TheShots pic.twitter.com/sCNmhs4ILf — Aldershot Town FC (@OfficialShots) January 14, 2022

If a tree falls and no-one is there to hear it fall, does it make a noise? Does a penguin get cold? What way does your bathwater go – clockwise or anticlockwise when you take the plug out?

Eric Cantona could probably answer those questions, plus the big one – ‘Why did he say that?‘, but we’re not sure anyone else could.

I can’t stop thinking about the briefcase with the talking dogspic.twitter.com/li20mT5Vn7 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 16, 2022

They should make this answer an option on Career Mode: pic.twitter.com/oVejAJ9z1z — FUT Watch (@FutWatch) January 15, 2022

Full-on cried with laughter at this. Outstanding. https://t.co/ghXMevvupX — Dr Alice Lilly (@aliceolilly) January 15, 2022

I mean what is this… https://t.co/9yZFFhXKi8 — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) January 16, 2022

More pre match press conferences like this please 🤣🤣 If these are the questions, what are the answers??🤔 https://t.co/2H36Mj7mSp — Mark Kielesz-Levine (@MKLevineITV) January 15, 2022

The Dorset Echo’s Sports Correspondent, Neil Walton – who has undoubtedly seen thousands of manager interviews – might have been onto something with this theory.

This is ex-Weymouth boss Mark Molesley giving as little away before the Bromley game as possible. Genius. https://t.co/Pgd0CI1fB3 — Neil Walton (@EchoSportNeil) January 15, 2022

If so, it didn’t quite have the desired effect. Aldershot lost 2 – 0.

