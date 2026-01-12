Sport football Funny interviews
This may still be the greatest, and it’s definitely the weirdest, pre-match interview by a football manager
The former manager of Aldershot Town FC, Mark Molesley, gave an interview ahead of his team’s FA Trophy match against Bromley in 2022. The interviewer asked a standard question.
“Mark – FA trophy tie against Bromley this weekend. What are your thoughts?”
The answer was anything but standard, and has gone down in football interview history.
If a tree falls and no-one is there to hear it fall, does it make a noise?
Does a penguin get cold?
What way does your bathwater go – clockwise or anticlockwise when you take the plug out?
Eric Cantona could probably answer those questions, plus the big one – ‘Why did he say that?‘, but we’re not sure anyone else could.
The Dorset Echo’s Sports Correspondent, Neil Walton – who has undoubtedly seen thousands of manager interviews – might have been onto something with this theory.
This is ex-Weymouth boss Mark Molesley giving as little away before the Bromley game as possible. Genius. https://t.co/Pgd0CI1fB3
— Neil Walton (@EchoSportNeil) January 15, 2022
If so, it didn’t quite have the desired effect. Aldershot lost 2 – 0.
