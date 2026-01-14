A Trump minion’s IQ shrinkingly idiotic argument about ‘ICE hysteria’ didn’t even make it to the first hurdle, let alone fall at it

US donald trump ice

Like us, you probably haven’t heard of Tricia McLaughlin. And, like us, you probably won’t be able to forget her after watching this.

McLaughlin is the Homeland Security department’s assistant secretary of public affairs and here she is making her argument that Minnesota was in the grip of ‘ICE hysteria’ following the fatal triple shooting of mum, Renee Good.

It’s only a short clip but you might have to play it more than once to relive what you’re hearing.

Tricia McLaughlin on Renee Good: “I think if the individual was killed last week by an illegal alien, I don’t think we would be seeing any protest.” pic.twitter.com/B1zsE1Reud — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

What if a totally different thing happened that I just made up, what then? https://t.co/fWrVZlE3eV — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) January 13, 2026

If my grandmother had wheels she would have been a bike https://t.co/3IPTzGDZzF — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) January 13, 2026

I mean yes, generally speaking when someone is murdered by a random person, and that person is arrested and prosecuted under the law, there are not protests in the street. Apples in fact are not oranges. https://t.co/EgaXLA9HGg — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) January 13, 2026

Protests are directed at government abuse of power. Individuals are held accountable through the legal system, generally not by collective punishment or street justice. — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) January 13, 2026

Truly, we have a government of the stupidest possible people. https://t.co/UJiYt7t969 — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 14, 2026

“I think if a completely different thing had happened, things would be different.” pic.twitter.com/e1lhlVNNn7 — BMovieMAD (@KatanaMulletMan) January 13, 2026

We’re under the control of the dumbest people this country has ever produced. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) January 13, 2026

Tricia looks like Ron Burgundy’s girlfriend. — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) January 13, 2026

