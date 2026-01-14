US cringe donald trump joe biden

If ever a 9-second clip could nail the true ghastliness of Donald Trump and his White House then it’s surely this

Saul Hutson. Updated January 14th, 2026

He’s done it again. When we weren’t watching, Donald Trump must’ve drilled a hole to the core of the earth, because it’s not possible to stoop lower than this.

The current American President mocked Joe Biden at a speech recently, performing a theatrical cough — ya know, because Biden has cancer — and the room responded with the kind of silence usually reserved for dropped plates and rejected public wedding proposals.

Bold strategy.

Nothing screams “statesman” like punchlines about a former rival’s life-threatening health issues.

Supporters may call it classic Trump; critics call it a new low; historians will file it under “the final nail in the coffin of public political discourse.”

The vibe is more of the same out of the Trump administration: cruelty, but make it performance art. At a moment when empathy would be healing, we get… this?

