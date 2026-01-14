If ever a 9-second clip could nail the true ghastliness of Donald Trump and his White House then it’s surely this

US cringe donald trump joe biden

He’s done it again. When we weren’t watching, Donald Trump must’ve drilled a hole to the core of the earth, because it’s not possible to stoop lower than this.

The current American President mocked Joe Biden at a speech recently, performing a theatrical cough — ya know, because Biden has cancer — and the room responded with the kind of silence usually reserved for dropped plates and rejected public wedding proposals.

BREAKING: Trump HUMILIATES himself, doing a mocking cough of President Biden, who has cancer, to a room sitting in stunned silence at the unnecessary and cruel taunt. This is a new low, even for Trump.pic.twitter.com/wDOUZAGjil — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) January 13, 2026

Bold strategy.

Nothing screams “statesman” like punchlines about a former rival’s life-threatening health issues.

Supporters may call it classic Trump; critics call it a new low; historians will file it under “the final nail in the coffin of public political discourse.”

The vibe is more of the same out of the Trump administration: cruelty, but make it performance art. At a moment when empathy would be healing, we get… this?

The internet was disgusted

1.

I’m glad people are getting to see this, the depths of depravity of this troll. You’d like to believe that even the people who are just cosplay Christians have to be completely embarrassed by this. Didn’t Scott Adams just die of cancer today? — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 13, 2026

2.

Sociopath and felon Trump thought it would be funny to mock President Biden, who has stage 4 cancer. He’s spiraling https://t.co/QOfpUHWKtk — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) January 14, 2026

3.

I know, it’s a ludicrous notion. But I genuinely believe that a good president has to be both a good politician and a decent person. I really don’t feel like I’m asking too much, but it appears I’m wrong. We have a whole country of people to choose from… and this is what… — True Vanguard (@TheTrueVanguard) January 13, 2026

4.

5.

He’s pure malice. An emotional Black Hole. — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) January 13, 2026

6.

Trump knows he is a piece of shit. He knows he will never be loved or respected. He knows he will never be Obama or Biden. He is so jealous. It eats him alive. It haunts him. He breathes his own contempt. He is failed son, husband, father, business man, a failed president. — Danielle Candela (@DanielleCandela) January 13, 2026

7.

Trump is the most disgraceful and pathetic person in the world https://t.co/fExeaHKunk — Haters_gonna_hate (@princess_kim_k) January 13, 2026

8.