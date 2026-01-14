Animals animatronics BBC

The BBC’s Spy in the Wild animatronic bear may still be one of the funniest things they’ve ever broadcast – even though it wasn’t supposed to be

Poke Staff. Updated January 14th, 2026

The BBC’s 2020 nature programme Spy in the Wild was filmed partly through the “eyes” of animatronic creatures placed near real animals in the hope of capturing close-up shots, because they’re less threatening than an obvious camera.

Here’s a good look at the baby gorilla spy.

One hidden camera, however, caught people’s attention for the wrong reasons, and these comments say it all.

One clip, shared by Elly-Mae Gadsby, demonstrated better than anything the hilarious problem with the fake bear.

We tip our hats to all involved, but even they must admit that that’s a wonderful bit of accidental comedy right there.

Source Elly-Mae Gadsby Image Screengrab