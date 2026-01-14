The BBC’s Spy in the Wild animatronic bear may still be one of the funniest things they’ve ever broadcast – even though it wasn’t supposed to be

Animals animatronics BBC

The BBC’s 2020 nature programme Spy in the Wild was filmed partly through the “eyes” of animatronic creatures placed near real animals in the hope of capturing close-up shots, because they’re less threatening than an obvious camera.

Our current series Spy in the Wild, showing on BBC1 from Wednesday 22nd January, 9pm. So many awesome moments, angles and stories of the greatest animal gatherings on the planet, enjoy#spyinthewild #bbc #wildlife #wildlifefilm #nature #bbcnature #robswildadventures pic.twitter.com/V1rbMRQIua — robswildadventures (@robswildadvent1) January 26, 2020

Here’s a good look at the baby gorilla spy.

This is so great. And I love that they designed the gorilla spy so that it can avert its gaze. In the wild, if you want to be close to gorillas who have been habituated to humans, a key part of staying safe is to always avert your gaze so they don't feel threatened. pic.twitter.com/ArPuByBTZV — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 25, 2020

One hidden camera, however, caught people’s attention for the wrong reasons, and these comments say it all.

Spy in the Wild on BBC in brilliant. Clearly they’re using a relative of Nookie Bear… pic.twitter.com/UTQdoS5KRc — JCE1967 (@ceciljames67) January 29, 2020

The bear looks like Nookie Bear 😂 pic.twitter.com/tXiwbyZCCe — Sarah Graham (@sarahgraham_art) January 29, 2020

Watching “Spy in the Wild” and when I see Spy Bear this is the only thing going through my mind. pic.twitter.com/oQ8pgUXCUD — Paul Russell (@PaulRuss2012) January 29, 2020

@scott_mills @Chris_Stark you need to check out the robotic bear found half way through spy in the wild. Funniest thing ever — Keara (@keara_elizabeth) January 29, 2020

#spyinthewild is marvelous, but did they do the whole budget before they got to the bear? Looks like Nookie the bear pic.twitter.com/Gu89q6rcWX — dean Wallman (@dwallm) February 9, 2020

One clip, shared by Elly-Mae Gadsby, demonstrated better than anything the hilarious problem with the fake bear.

This made the girl child and me laugh. A lot. pic.twitter.com/tPSTI8jY1x — Elly-Mae Gadsby (@EGadsby) January 30, 2020

We tip our hats to all involved, but even they must admit that that’s a wonderful bit of accidental comedy right there.

Source Elly-Mae Gadsby Image Screengrab