This Congressman attacked Donald Trump in language he can actually understand and the Maga fury it prompted showed he totally hit the target

Politics donad trump ted lieu venezuela

It’s hard to argue with the fact that Donald Trump isn’t exactly doing a bang-up job running America. And yet it’s still refreshing to hear a fellow politician say so out loud.

Enter California Congressman, Ted Lieu, who took time out of his press conference to rip Trump’s performance.

Ted Lieu: “The reason Acting President of Venezuela Donald Trump sucks at running Venezuela is because he sucks at running the United States of America. We ask Donald Trump to be the President of America, not the President of Venezuela” pic.twitter.com/UQThFOCbWA — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) January 13, 2026

Lieu gets in two insults for the price of one here by complaining about Trump’s terrible leadership skills in two separate countries.

And he did it all in language that Trump’s fans can actually understand. Which probably explains why so many Magas got so angry in the replies.

Here’s a select few that help define the exact type of virulent racism, stupidity, and denial that make up what’s left of the Trump base.

1.

Ted Liue go back to China IDIOT!! https://t.co/Lg7P7x8pN9 — Winston (@Michael75492225) January 13, 2026

2.

Comrade Lieu never fails to defend fellow Communists, especially Communist dictators!! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) January 13, 2026

3.

@grok who is this foreigner? Ted Lieu — ᚱevv ᚱún (@RevvRun) January 14, 2026

4.

Send him back to his homeland. How dare he opine on Western Civilization — C (@AmericanBonfire) January 13, 2026

5.

Were you or are still related to Fang Fang??? — Danny Zarlenga (@DannyZarlenga) January 13, 2026

6.

this from a pea brain. https://t.co/GOkqqQwSWv — Lt. Columbo 🇺🇸 (@Columbo_1971) January 13, 2026

7.