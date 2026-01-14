Politics donad trump ted lieu venezuela

This Congressman attacked Donald Trump in language he can actually understand and the Maga fury it prompted showed he totally hit the target

Saul Hutson. Updated January 14th, 2026

It’s hard to argue with the fact that Donald Trump isn’t exactly doing a bang-up job running America. And yet it’s still refreshing to hear a fellow politician say so out loud.

Enter California Congressman, Ted Lieu, who took time out of his press conference to rip Trump’s performance.

Lieu gets in two insults for the price of one here by complaining about Trump’s terrible leadership skills in two separate countries.

And he did it all in language that Trump’s fans can actually understand. Which probably explains why so many Magas got so angry in the replies.

Here’s a select few that help define the exact type of virulent racism, stupidity, and denial that make up what’s left of the Trump base.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2