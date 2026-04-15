The internet was created for moments like this pitch-perfect cover of Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Entertainment funny nirvana

As Bob Marley famously sang, “One good thing about music, when it hits, you feel no pain.”

And this video absolutely hits.

Lord Vinheteiro is a YouTube piano personality (apparently, that’s a thing, considering he has over 7 million subscribers). He’s an extremely talented musician who can hold his own against the most difficult classical pieces in music history.

That being said, we’re here today for his work playing rubber chickens.

Bro this might be the greatest thing I have ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/SSRFp5I7Tr — Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) April 14, 2026

Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” has almost 3 billion streams on Spotify. And yet this version might become its lasting legacy.

The internet essentially stood up to applaud as one. The performance elicited a variety of responses.

Some chose wordplay to express their support.

Others praised his musicianship.

Lol when he bends the note. https://t.co/ieXhXik4Tf — D.J. Butler — Sci-Fi / Fantasy Author and Editor (@DavidJohnButler) April 14, 2026

I can understand the lyrics in this better than the original, too — Mackedo (@Mackedo5) April 14, 2026

There was the inevitable question of how long it takes for one to make this happen.

Boss: Why hasn’t David been at work for two weeks? — Mr Never Sell (@MrNeverSell) April 14, 2026

Not to mention praise for the therapeautic nature of music.

Man I needed that. — Andrew James (@badbrainAJ) April 14, 2026

There was sheer awe.

This is an extraordinary display of some kind of wondrous talent, not exactly sure . . . but something! — Keith Doyon (@KeithDoyon) April 14, 2026

Even stunned silence.

And yet this one really sums it all up.

Why an internet, you ask? This. A thousand times this. — Chris Oler (@COLORMktgDesign) April 14, 2026

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‘Dropping things on my toes with a harmonica in my mouth’ is just the 43 seconds you need to take your mind off everything else right now

Source: Twitter @GigaBasedDad