Entertainment funny nirvana

The internet was created for moments like this pitch-perfect cover of Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Saul Hutson. Updated April 15th, 2026

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As Bob Marley famously sang, “One good thing about music, when it hits, you feel no pain.”

And this video absolutely hits.

Lord Vinheteiro is a YouTube piano personality (apparently, that’s a thing, considering he has over 7 million subscribers). He’s an extremely talented musician who can hold his own against the most difficult classical pieces in music history.

That being said, we’re here today for his work playing rubber chickens.

Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” has almost 3 billion streams on Spotify. And yet this version might become its lasting legacy.

The internet essentially stood up to applaud as one. The performance elicited a variety of responses.

Some chose wordplay to express their support.

Others praised his musicianship.

There was the inevitable question of how long it takes for one to make this happen.

Not to mention praise for the therapeautic nature of music.

There was sheer awe.

Even stunned silence.

And yet this one really sums it all up.

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Source: Twitter @GigaBasedDad