Politics far right

A Dutch far-right anti-immigration activist has been wanging on about being denied entry to the UK, and our irony meter is in overload

Poke Reporter. Updated January 15th, 2026

The far-right activist, conspiracy theorist and Tommy Robinson ally Eva Vlaardingerbroek has reached the ‘find out’ stage of her anti-immigration, anti-UK disinformation campaign, and she’s not a bit happy about it.

Holy sh*t. I’ve been banned from traveling to the UK. They revoked my ETA. "Your presence in the UK is not considered to be conductive to the public good." 3 days after posting this about Starmer. With a screengrab of the message telling her the ETA has been revoked.

The Sgt from It ain't half hot, Mum, saying Oh dear. How sad. Never mind.

Here’s the post she thinks got her banned, although we’re not sure how she can narrow it down from everything else she says and does.

Keir Starmer wants to crack down on X under the pretense of “women’s safety”, whilst he’s the one allowing the ongoing rape and killing of British girls by migrant rape gangs. Evil, despicable man.

Like we said – Tommy Robinson ally.

She posted a follow-up video, full of her usual anti-immigrant rhetoric and stunning amounts of indignation.

We thought she was a big fan of countries having control of their borders, but it seems not.

Liz Truss took time out of her busy schedule of sucking up to Elon Musk to spread a bit more BS.

Oh, that’s different. If the 49-day PM thinks it’s dodgy, it must be dodgy. She wasn’t the only right-winger flocking to get in on the outrage. Katie Hopkins, Tommy Robinson, Calvin Robinson, and Rupert Lowe were among the brains trust leaping to her defence.

Here’s what more reasonable people had to say about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

We’ll just leave this here.

Image Screengrab