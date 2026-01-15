A Dutch far-right anti-immigration activist has been wanging on about being denied entry to the UK, and our irony meter is in overload

Politics far right

The far-right activist, conspiracy theorist and Tommy Robinson ally Eva Vlaardingerbroek has reached the ‘find out’ stage of her anti-immigration, anti-UK disinformation campaign, and she’s not a bit happy about it.

Here’s the post she thinks got her banned, although we’re not sure how she can narrow it down from everything else she says and does.

Like we said – Tommy Robinson ally.

She posted a follow-up video, full of her usual anti-immigrant rhetoric and stunning amounts of indignation.

I’ve been banned from traveling to the UK. 🇬🇧 No reason given. No right to appeal. Zero due process. Just an email saying the UK government deems me "not conducive to the public good" – exactly three days after I criticized Keir Starmer. I guess my point that the UK is no… pic.twitter.com/JAcMMcjf1I — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 14, 2026

We thought she was a big fan of countries having control of their borders, but it seems not.

Liz Truss took time out of her busy schedule of sucking up to Elon Musk to spread a bit more BS.

People who tell the truth about what's happening in Britain banned from the country. People who come to the country to commit crime are allowed to stay. https://t.co/FNEVhjqlcn — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 14, 2026

Oh, that’s different. If the 49-day PM thinks it’s dodgy, it must be dodgy. She wasn’t the only right-winger flocking to get in on the outrage. Katie Hopkins, Tommy Robinson, Calvin Robinson, and Rupert Lowe were among the brains trust leaping to her defence.

Here’s what more reasonable people had to say about it.

1.

This Neo Nazi Grifter has for years been claiming the UK is a "Crime-Ridden" "Islamic State" "Shithole" … so why would she WANT to come here? To incite Hatred and Violence. Good riddance. https://t.co/vBN4V1ikQY — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) January 14, 2026

2.

At last – the government are finally taking steps to prevent dangerous foreigners invading our country. pic.twitter.com/mG5Ri3LN2s — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) January 14, 2026

3.

The western mrmbers of Russia's paid influencers program are finally being banned from entering civilized countries. Sadly, they're now playing the victim card to garner yet more attention. https://t.co/ABMEEmszIb — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) January 15, 2026

4.

A sovereign state having the freedom to choose who they have in their country. Are you screaming about the Trump travel restrictions on totally innocent people for tweets where they may not back his ideological stance or for being born in the wrong country. Thought not — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) January 14, 2026

5.

6.

Good to see that UK ETA works as intended (y) https://t.co/M48BPQVBIC — Kaimar Karu (@kaimarkaru) January 15, 2026

7.

You’re a public order threat. No government in its right mind would allow you entry — maybe try the US? — Paul Schleifer (@PaulSchleifer) January 14, 2026

8.

Congrats, you've found the only positive outcome of Brexit — Aleksandar Djokic (Александар Джокич) (@polidemitolog) January 14, 2026

9.

You don't like immigrants yet you want to be an immigrant in the UK? Did your little mind not realise that what goes around comes around? https://t.co/MNNIj8B1nb — Sharon🖤❤️🤍💚 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@K4rmaRules) January 15, 2026

10.

Funny thing. If the UK was still in the EU, she could go there as an EU citizen. But she didn't like the EU🇪🇺. 😄😄😄🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/xz2PaW7ncy — Karagioz Mperde 🇪🇺 (@KaragiozMperde) January 15, 2026

11.

Her profile bio literally says “shieldmaiden of the far right” and she’s surprised lol https://t.co/fWgjou1CHu — Funmi Olutoye (@FunmiOlutoye) January 14, 2026

12.

promotes stricter border controls! gets upset when stricter border controls are applied! all of these far right wankers are absolute melts#Grifters #SnowFlakes https://t.co/Lpwl4Zg6Lp — mRr3b00t (@UK_Daniel_Card) January 15, 2026

13.

For a comparison they seem to be avoiding. The US in contrast won't let you in if you: – Dont give them 5 years of social media

– Don't give them yours and your families contact details

– Don't give them your fingerprints

– Spread negative memes about the government or Israel https://t.co/zHg1YMbtiy — Sam Santala (@SamSantala) January 15, 2026

14.

Good for them. America should also ban racists from traveling here. — The Green Dragon Tavern (@greendragonhq) January 14, 2026

15.

Eva Vlaardingerbroek who is described by some as a far right activist, has been denied entry into Britain—her visa rejected. This is a win against hatred. We don’t want people like her in our country. https://t.co/HImVr1j9kI — Zara Hussain (@zarahussain999) January 14, 2026

We’ll just leave this here.

She has a banner on her profile saying 'send them back'. She should be celebrating a government that acted on that and 'sent her back'. https://t.co/QeJBUQdIId — JamesFennell MBE (@FennellJW) January 15, 2026

Image Screengrab