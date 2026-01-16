An American said the UK was ‘too authoritarian’ to produce a sitcom like Young Sheldon and the entirety of Britain responded as one

US alcohol Brits sitcom

It all started with the frankly bizarre news that the government was planning to ban 16 and 17-year-olds from buying alcohol free beer because it was seen as a ‘gateway drug’ to the real thing.

🚨 NEW: The Government is considering making it illegal for 16 and 17 year olds to buy zero-alcohol drinks to prevent a "gateway" to alcohol [@Telegraph] — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) January 14, 2026

As if any self-respecting 16 or 17-year-old would be seen with an alcohol free beer but anyway, that’s a discussion for another time and place.

Because the reason we mention it is because it prompted this American (and beer brewer) to come to this conclusion not about Brits and booze, but Brits and sitcoms. You read that right.

You know, this may sound crazy to us and we may think this will be unpopular, but one thing a lot of people don't understand about Britain is how naturally authoritarian the average British person is. It's one reason why a show like Young Sheldon could never be made over there. https://t.co/csf90nkPyC — Meemaw Enjoyer (Young Sheldon Fan Page) (@EuropaIneffable) January 14, 2026

It prompted no end of responses from Brits and these people surely put it best.

1.

I’ve never seen a tweet with a funnier last sentence https://t.co/ukfbzG54Ln — Hello, This is Ivan (@hellothisisivan) January 15, 2026

2.

Don't mistake our Government for the people. Also: Young Sheldon is the best you've got? Fucking hell, mate, that's tragic. — Jurassic Snark (@underhandrea) January 15, 2026

3.

A 20 year old American can't legally buy beer but we're the authoritarian ones. https://t.co/CR5FFW5POg — Axio 🔶 (@axiochrono) January 15, 2026

4.

Young Sheldon: famous for pushing the boundaries of entertainment — brummie (@brummers0284) January 15, 2026

5.

Ah yes, if only Brits weren't so naturally authoritarian then we might've made some shows as wild as *checks notes* Young Sheldon https://t.co/tLSjuFX1Se pic.twitter.com/F367m2bedf — Shambo of Luxembourg (@BradfemlyWalsh) January 15, 2026

6.

You know we’ve made sitcoms right? many more boundary pushing than Young Sheldon 😂 — Shaun (@buggasauras) January 15, 2026

7.

I would surrender every right of a free born Englishman to live in a world without ‘Young Sheldon’. https://t.co/N6mJPyMi0k — Fergus Butler-Gallie (@_F_B_G_) January 15, 2026

8.

Me, an Englishman, perusing the endless array of episodes of Young Sheldon https://t.co/EDHZLo3f2i pic.twitter.com/kF7nBaWfE1 — Bovril-Gesellschaft (@BovrilG) January 14, 2026

9.

This tweet is the funniest thing to have come out of America in quite some time… https://t.co/CFkMxbUWGt — Jurassic Snark (@underhandrea) January 15, 2026

10.

Americans explaining draconian authoritarianism: okay so you know young sheldon right https://t.co/0cWgwUxnYk — JustSomeIdiot (@Just_SomeIdiot) January 14, 2026

It ended up with the original poster setting all the people in the replies a challenge.

OK, name ONE UK sitcom, made in the last 10 YEARS and shown on either the BBC, ITV or Channel 4, that has pushed any boundary whatsoever — Meemaw Enjoyer (Young Sheldon Fan Page) (@EuropaIneffable) January 15, 2026

One they happily took up.

eastenders has been going for like 50 years girl. ever heard of skins? or sex education? fleabag? Derry girls? this country? toast of london? friday night dinner? citizen khan? literally use google — fbi agent fox mulder (@3snoopie) January 15, 2026

I like some of these but none of them have "pushed boundaries". "Derry [sic] Girls" simply repeats the standard regime narrative of D'Troubles. This Country is The Office meets The Vicar Of Dibley. Toast could've been made in the 60s. Friday Night Dinner is a simple farce. — Meemaw Enjoyer (Young Sheldon Fan Page) (@EuropaIneffable) January 15, 2026

Wrong.

Peep Show

Fleabag

Motherland

Alan Partridge

Another Country

Such Brave Girls

Daddy Issues

Alma’s Not Normal

Big Boys

We Are Lady Parts

Mandy

Ghosts

Black Ops

The Change

Flowers

Cheaters

Friday Night Dinners

Sally4Ever

Stath Lets Flats

Am I Being Unreasonable

Derry Girls — 🎗️squirrel lady 🐿️ (@fishpawz) January 15, 2026

Peep Show ended in 2015! — Meemaw Enjoyer (Young Sheldon Fan Page) (@EuropaIneffable) January 15, 2026

Well, you’ve another 20. You asked for “ONE”. And, they have the virtue of being funny. Unlike YS. — 🎗️squirrel lady 🐿️ (@fishpawz) January 15, 2026

In one word.

Source @EuropaIneffable