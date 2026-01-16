US alcohol Brits sitcom

An American said the UK was ‘too authoritarian’ to produce a sitcom like Young Sheldon and the entirety of Britain responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated January 16th, 2026

It all started with the frankly bizarre news that the government was planning to ban 16 and 17-year-olds from buying alcohol free beer because it was seen as a ‘gateway drug’ to the real thing.

As if any self-respecting 16 or 17-year-old would be seen with an alcohol free beer but anyway, that’s a discussion for another time and place.

Because the reason we mention it is because it prompted this American (and beer brewer) to come to this conclusion not about Brits and booze, but Brits and sitcoms. You read that right.

‘You know, this may sound crazy to us and we may think this will be unpopular, but one thing a lot of people don’t understand about Britain is how naturally authoritarian the average British person is.

‘It’s one reason why a show like Young Sheldon could never be made over there.’

It prompted no end of responses from Brits and these people surely put it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

It ended up with the original poster setting all the people in the replies a challenge.

One they happily took up.

Wrong.

In one word.

READ MORE

A man trolled women for daring to exercise on a trampoline and was gloriously owned into next year

Source @EuropaIneffable