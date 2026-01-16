US donald trump elections Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt said Trump was ‘simply joking’ when he said America didn’t need elections – 15 essential responses that took it very seriously indeed

Saul Hutson. Updated January 16th, 2026

Donald Trump says what he feels and he feels truly awful, illegal, and immoral things.

Case in point: Trump’s thoughts on elections. We shouldn’t have ’em!

The President made this statement on the record this week. Here is the exact quote.

Taken at face value, this is an un-patriotic, un-Constitutional, and impeachable sentence.

But if you look at it just a little differently, it’s actually hilarious. Here’s how the White House officially responded to Trump’s statement.

JK. LOLZ. ROFL. Feel better now?

And therein lies the problem. No one summed it up better than @DarrigoMelanie:

There were plenty more takes from the Twitter bleachers.

