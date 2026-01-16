Trump’s attorney general Pam Bondi bragged to Fox News about firing six Minnesota prosecutors but it wasn’t the slam dunk she thought it was

Politics ice minnesota pam bondi

Pam Bondi, giving off the energy of a jilted lover, went on TV to rant and rave about how she fired six prosecutors in Minneapolis because they wouldn’t defend Jonathan Ross (not that one), the ICE agent who shot mum Renee Good behind the wheel of her car after she dropped off her son at school.

The US Attorney General didn’t take a breath for close to 90 seconds as she went off on the prosecutors who dared stand up to her orders. Here’s the whole thing.

Bondi: We had six prosecutors who suddenly decided they didn’t want to support the men and women in ICE. They came and said we want to resign… I fired them all. They would be an HR nightmare so people better look into them. One of them actually defended BLM. They want to be part… pic.twitter.com/8aAUcF15XJ — Acyn (@Acyn) January 15, 2026

Kudos to those prosecutors. They didn’t want to defend someone caught on camera shooting an unarmed mother in the face three times, so they quit. Which brings up another simple problem with Bondi’s statement…

If they resigned, you didn’t fire them. — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) January 15, 2026

Just another dazzling display of immaturity from one of Trump’s mouthpieces.

Every time anyone from the White House goes on TV, it’s another reminder that the country is ruled by the most fragile egos in the world. If you don’t fall in line with the Maga-in-chief, you are done.

Bondi’s transparent insecurity over losing her colleagues inspired an unending avalanche of replies.

“One of them actually liked black people! Not in this administration!” — 🥀_ Imposter_🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) January 15, 2026

she can’t fire them if they literally resigned first. this administration is so childish 🙄 — f.₳RT (@cNFTfART) January 15, 2026

You’re not breaking up with me, I’m breaking up with YOU! And I’m going to tell your friends you like BLM! how are we supposed to look at them give interviews like this and call them professionals lmao https://t.co/7yDHDEz5Uf — Charles Rosé (@clapthespace) January 15, 2026

the cadence, intonation, and manic blinking of someone who’s definitely in calm competent control of the united states department of justice https://t.co/jDmgP6wC3R — dan kauppi (@danielkauppi) January 15, 2026

This is one of the best Saturday Night Live sketches in history holy shit. Who is the actress playing Bondi? — designer (@chriswallace) January 15, 2026

It’s like watching the Real House Wives of Jersey or something that has a lot of ridiculous gossip going on. I don’t watch reality tv … a Jerry Springer rerun? 🤷🏻‍♀️. Airing dirty laundry, unprofessional, drama every minute. These people do not remotely know how to act in a… https://t.co/JLsHI0dEzf — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) January 15, 2026

Ladies and gentlemen I present to you the Attorney General of the United Stayes of America who actually says out loud these prosecutors will not be working for Donald any more. Confirming that what used to be your DOJ is now fully weaponized and serves a political master. May the… — duff montgomerie (@duffmontgo) January 15, 2026

8.