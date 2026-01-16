Politics ice minnesota pam bondi

Trump’s attorney general Pam Bondi bragged to Fox News about firing six Minnesota prosecutors but it wasn’t the slam dunk she thought it was

Saul Hutson. Updated January 16th, 2026

Pam Bondi, giving off the energy of a jilted lover, went on TV to rant and rave about how she fired six prosecutors in Minneapolis because they wouldn’t defend Jonathan Ross (not that one), the ICE agent who shot mum Renee Good behind the wheel of her car after she dropped off her son at school.

The US Attorney General didn’t take a breath for close to 90 seconds as she went off on the prosecutors who dared stand up to her orders. Here’s the whole thing.

Kudos to those prosecutors. They didn’t want to defend someone caught on camera shooting an unarmed mother in the face three times, so they quit. Which brings up another simple problem with Bondi’s statement…

Just another dazzling display of immaturity from one of Trump’s mouthpieces.

Every time anyone from the White House goes on TV, it’s another reminder that the country is ruled by the most fragile egos in the world. If you don’t fall in line with the Maga-in-chief, you are done.

Bondi’s transparent insecurity over losing her colleagues inspired an unending avalanche of replies.

