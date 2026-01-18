Donald Trump said a “friend” tried Ozempic but he just got fatter, and this “friend” can only be one of two people

News donald trump ozempic

You only need take one look at Donald Trump to know that he’s a man who takes health seriously.

From diet and exercise to the benefits of taking a restorative nap in the middle of a meeting and nailing cognitive exams, when Donald Trump talks health, you should listen.

Cut to this week when Trump hosted a White House event about rural healthcare, in the course of which he made one of his patented digressions to another topic.

In this case, fat loss drugs and the case of a “friend” who tried the jabs but actually ended up gaining weight.

Trump: "A friend of mine who's a very smart guy, very very rich, very powerful man actually. But he's very fat. And he took the fat drug. I won't give you which one. It was Ozempic … the drug doesn't work on him. I saw him recently. He's actually fatter than ever." pic.twitter.com/hhMjfP9dj8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2026

He said:

“A friend of mine who’s a very smart guy, very very rich, very powerful man actually. But he’s very fat. And he took the fat drug. I won’t give you which one. It was Ozempic … the drug doesn’t work on him. I saw him recently. He’s actually fatter than ever.”

Now, Trump has raised this example before.

So, who could this “very smart guy, very very rich, very powerful man” be?

People online think it can only be one of two people…

Elon Musk…

He had dinner with musk recently and so this is 100% him he’s talking about. https://t.co/LihBXXmQQi — Samuel Jenkinson (@samueljenkinson) January 17, 2026

did you see this @elonmusk https://t.co/wYddMLFLQ7 — new display name of some kind (@youwouldntpost) January 17, 2026

Or Trump himself, the king of “every accusation is a confession”.

I used to think he was talking about Elon. But the more he repeats this story, the more it seems like he’s talking about himself, just like he always does https://t.co/8JbOE0WBUC — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) January 17, 2026

Breaking: Donald Trump took Ozempic, and it didn't work for him. https://t.co/THAJlP4o6M — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 17, 2026

Being honest about himself for the first time ever. https://t.co/tyFFozQBzX — Eric Rogers, Gainfully Employed ShowRunner Guy (@EricRogersHere) January 17, 2026

As with Superman and Clark Kent or Batman and Bruce Wayne, you will never see the very fat man and Donald Trump in the same room together. https://t.co/DxtGLk7pbp — Mimi Williams (she/her) (@MimiProbably) January 16, 2026

A lot comments here think Trump is talking about himself, but no way would Trump refer to himself as "fatter than ever." Remember, he thinks he's in great shape and thin as a rake. I think he's talking about Elon. Or maybe "Jim Who No Longer Goes to Paris." Or Hannibal Lecter. https://t.co/ckO2gi9AGl — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) January 16, 2026

so he’s talking about himself, right? he tried ozempic and didn’t lose weight because he kept forcing big macs down this thick throat? https://t.co/bK0P3SzK2R — nina(delphia) (existential dread version) (@ninastarner) January 16, 2026





People have also said they hate that Trump is so funny sometimes.

I’m so pissed that I laughed out loud when he said “he’s actually fatter than ever.” I want the alternate universe where Trump is an old queen in the West Village still pretending to be rich. https://t.co/x0UKmDFLr5 — (@kkristenrob) January 17, 2026

“I won’t give you which one… It was Ozempic. I won’t tell you that.” https://t.co/vyTjWjjrwk pic.twitter.com/qjl2kt8Xgm — THE Mercurial VILLAIN (@_BonnieBadAss) January 16, 2026

It's so unfortunate how funny this fucking guy is https://t.co/l8JOXag7PH — Adam Salmon (@AlanSalonEsq) January 17, 2026

the craziest thing about this man is that he’s going to go down in history as a global cautionary tale, but in the alternate timeline where he went into comedy he would’ve been remembered as a generational talent https://t.co/efQI5poH62 — jord & (@jrdznn) January 17, 2026

I genuinely hate how hilarious he is. Like he is a piece of fucking shit but no one can deny this man is a comedic genius and I hate it https://t.co/3uH61K31OL — (@agneponx) January 17, 2026

i wish he had a podcast instead of a country https://t.co/9Tg5czgYPk — hoots hootman (@PunishedHoots) January 17, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/atrupar