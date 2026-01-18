News donald trump ozempic

Donald Trump said a “friend” tried Ozempic but he just got fatter, and this “friend” can only be one of two people

Michael White. Updated January 18th, 2026

You only need take one look at Donald Trump to know that he’s a man who takes health seriously.

From diet and exercise to the benefits of taking a restorative nap in the middle of a meeting and nailing cognitive exams, when Donald Trump talks health, you should listen.

Cut to this week when Trump hosted a White House event about rural healthcare, in the course of which he made one of his patented digressions to another topic.

In this case, fat loss drugs and the case of a “friend” who tried the jabs but actually ended up gaining weight.

He said:

“A friend of mine who’s a very smart guy, very very rich, very powerful man actually. But he’s very fat. And he took the fat drug. I won’t give you which one. It was Ozempic … the drug doesn’t work on him. I saw him recently. He’s actually fatter than ever.”

Now, Trump has raised this example before.

So, who could this “very smart guy, very very rich, very powerful man” be?

People online think it can only be one of two people…

Elon Musk…

Or Trump himself, the king of “every accusation is a confession”.

People have also said they hate that Trump is so funny sometimes.

Source: Twitter/X/atrupar