Kristi Noem tried to stop CBS News from naming the ICE agent who killed Renee Good and just broke the hypocrisy-o-meter – 13 stunned reactions

Saul Hutson. Updated January 19th, 2026

The horrific videos of Jonathan Ross shooting and killing Renee Good have been plastered all over news outlets and social media for weeks now.

Ross was identified by local news covering the shooting.

Everyone has seen what happened and who was involved.

That still hasn’t stopped the White House from trying to tell America what they saw. In particular, Kristi Noem, who runs ICE and wants to make sure no one in her crew can be held accountable.

Here is Noem once again parroting the talking points that Good was weaponizing her car and attacking Ross when he shot her. But now she’s added a new wrinkle to her strategy: calling out the media for “doxing” Ross and putting him in danger.

The hypocrisy on display here knows no bounds. Noem continues to say his name herself. She also went out of the way to say Good’s name, and her partner’s name, and inviting that Good was an instigator who had weaponised her car against the ICE officer (did we mention everyone has seen the video?)

The brazen double standard drew all sorts of outraged responses on Twitter.

