Kristi Noem tried to stop CBS News from naming the ICE agent who killed Renee Good and just broke the hypocrisy-o-meter – 13 stunned reactions

The horrific videos of Jonathan Ross shooting and killing Renee Good have been plastered all over news outlets and social media for weeks now.

Ross was identified by local news covering the shooting.

Everyone has seen what happened and who was involved.

That still hasn’t stopped the White House from trying to tell America what they saw. In particular, Kristi Noem, who runs ICE and wants to make sure no one in her crew can be held accountable.

Here is Noem once again parroting the talking points that Good was weaponizing her car and attacking Ross when he shot her. But now she’s added a new wrinkle to her strategy: calling out the media for “doxing” Ross and putting him in danger.

BRENNAN: Tell me about the officer, Jonathan Ross KRISTI NOEM: Don’t say his name! I mean, for heaven’s sake, we shouldn’t have people continue to dox law enforcement BRENNAN: His name is public NOEM: I know, but that doesn’t mean it should continue to be said pic.twitter.com/ut0YrcOJUY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 18, 2026

The hypocrisy on display here knows no bounds. Noem continues to say his name herself. She also went out of the way to say Good’s name, and her partner’s name, and inviting that Good was an instigator who had weaponised her car against the ICE officer (did we mention everyone has seen the video?)

The brazen double standard drew all sorts of outraged responses on Twitter.

1.

Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross Jonathan Ross https://t.co/hD5xY529ZB — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) January 18, 2026

2.

Lady you labeled a person a domestic terrorist before she was even transported to the morgue. — Brattani (@Bratt_world) January 18, 2026

3.

Noem is a pathological liar & propagandist. …and it was DHS who revealed Jonathan Ross’ name. https://t.co/c8sx8f0rZO — Tara Setmayer 🌻 🇺🇸 (@TaraSetmayer) January 18, 2026

4.

Kristi Noem doesn’t want anyone saying Jonathan Ross’s name. So, please refrain from using Jonathan Ross’s name. It would be really unkind to keep using Jonathan Ross’s name. So yeah, that’s my tweet. About Jonathan Ross the ICE agent. Not some other Jonathan Ross. — Barney Panofsky’s Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) January 18, 2026

5.

Now journalists can’t report out the name of the officer whose name is already public? — David Cruz (@CWEBCRUZER) January 18, 2026

6.

Kristi Noem doesn’t want us to say the name of ICE agent Jonathan Ross, yet she is the one who led to his identification through her statements! 😂 Yes, keep saying his name…it is public record, and he shot & killed Renee Good. Also, keep demanding for, #ReleaseTheEpsteinFiles https://t.co/Bl5lmFq4xK — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) January 18, 2026

7.

Pure propaganda.

“He got attacked with a car that was trying to take his life.”

There’s zero evidence that she was trying to kill him. Her last words were, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you.” — Amanda Berry (@amanda_booberry) January 18, 2026

8.

She’s a fucking idiot. Everyone knows his name. Forever we will know his name. https://t.co/bK9kJi3219 — SophieAnneB (@SophieAnneB) January 18, 2026

9.

Saying his name would require accountability, and Noem’s not willing to do that! — This Justin (@JRobbo) January 18, 2026

10.

But Good’s wife can be named, photographed, picked apart, and officially investigated. — StickyBunny (@skullisland1919) January 18, 2026

11.

So saying a public name is “doxxing” now?

Where was this concern when private citizens were being named, smeared, and harassed? — Benjamin (@slimshaddy71) January 18, 2026

12.

Naming a police officer is not doxxing.

We aren’t supposed to have secret police in America. — MidgeAndSusie🌻 (@MidgeAndSusie) January 18, 2026

13.

Call it gaslighting. Call it propaganda. It’s a ham-handed attempt to control the narrative and rewrite history. https://t.co/m7xS5iEK0k — Gregg Litman (@GRLitman) January 18, 2026

Source: Twitter @atrupar