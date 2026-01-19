The Nobel Peace Prize Committee just kicked Donald Trump when he’s down and no amount of gong-swapping will soothe this burn

US donald trump nobel prize

Donald Trump revealed today in a formal letter to the Norway PM just how much not winning the Nobel Peace Prize was driving his apparent determination to seize Greenland.

Answer: a lot.

The president said he ‘no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace’ after failing to land the gong, although he did famously make do with a sloppy second after the leader of the Venezuela opposition, María Corina Machado, presented him with the one awarded to her “in recognition [of] his unique commitment [to] our freedom”.

The Nobel Peace Prize Committee has already tweeted that the award cannot, in fact, be ‘revoked, shared, or transferred to others’.

And on Monday it went even further, with this little gem of a tweet.

Talk about kicking a man when he’s down (again, again!).

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that.

1.

BREAKING: The Nobel Foundation just clarified things further… “A prize can therefore not, even symbolically, be passed on or further distributed.” In other words Trump trading the prize from Machado doesn’t count. He will still never have a Nobel Peace prize. Cry some more… pic.twitter.com/gtSC0t5GGW — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 18, 2026

2.

They really said “The bitch ass president still doesn’t have a prize btw” https://t.co/ksipFjggRF — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) January 18, 2026

3.

Thank you for your attention to this matter https://t.co/LkZ4CSFzx0 — Jim Delahunt (@JimDelahunt) January 18, 2026

4.

Only two people have ever taken someone else’s Nobel.

Joseph Goebbels.

And Donald Trump. https://t.co/w8OPoKUCH7 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 18, 2026

5.

Nobel prize outlining who gets to award it. It’s not transferable. https://t.co/tLxROSAcxv — Shona Murray (@ShonaMurray_) January 18, 2026

6.