Tucker Carlson apologised for his role in getting Trump elected and basically the entire internet responded as one

Politics donald trump tucker carlson

The Maga media machine has been churning out slop for over a decade now, all with one express purpose: get Donald Trump in charge and keep him there so America can become “great” again.

Everyone watching from afar could see this was a horrendous plan that would only yield catastrophic results.

But those inside the machine just kept churning.

Well, it looks like some of the slow learners are finally catching up.

Tucker Carlson just dropped a very sincere apology to anyone who he may have impacted by constantly stumping for Trump.

Tucker Carlson: I’ll be tormented for a long time by the fact that I played a role in getting Donald Trump elected. And I want to say that I’m sorry for misleading people pic.twitter.com/ypsCukYFqt — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 21, 2026

That cacophonous thunderclap you hear echoing across the globe is the entire universe smacking their foreheads with their palms in unison.

There was not a lot of sympathy online for Carlson’s epiphany. But there sure were a lot of comments.

1.

He follows it up with “and it was not intentional”. Not so sure about that! https://t.co/mxgNYZSFf4 — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) April 21, 2026

2.

Bullshit and fuck all of you who are responsible.

Spare us your fake apologies.

Spare us your faux enlightenment about the real Trump. You all wanted power, money, engagement, and hoped for some seat at the table. Now Trump’s days are numbered and MAGA is crumbling into… — 🇺🇸 John G 🇺🇸 (@JohnnyG0626) April 21, 2026

3.

GFY. you helped get an utter fool elected TWICE and all you can say is “it wasn’t intentional.” Resign from everything you do and go hide under a rock in Shame. — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) April 21, 2026

4.

It’s hilarious to be like “well, Donald Trump got one by me. That’s my bad.” As if he’s not the most overtly and obviously corrupt person in America. https://t.co/xlhxLoXOfU — Lon Harris (@Lons) April 21, 2026

5.

Boo fucking hoo. He did it for the money. — 💙Brittney💙 (@AZ_Brittney) April 21, 2026

6.

i mean is it humble? he knew who he was getting in bed with and despite the plausible deniability thing here — he knew. and now Trump has ceased to be useful to the cause (financial enrichment) he’s now just an idiot (which he always was). But ppl lik Tucker – they knew that. — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@roguesnradvisor) April 21, 2026

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