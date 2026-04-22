Politics donald trump tucker carlson

Tucker Carlson apologised for his role in getting Trump elected and basically the entire internet responded as one

Saul Hutson. Updated April 22nd, 2026

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The Maga media machine has been churning out slop for over a decade now, all with one express purpose: get Donald Trump in charge and keep him there so America can become “great” again.

Everyone watching from afar could see this was a horrendous plan that would only yield catastrophic results.

But those inside the machine just kept churning.

Well, it looks like some of the slow learners are finally catching up.

Tucker Carlson just dropped a very sincere apology to anyone who he may have impacted by constantly stumping for Trump.

That cacophonous thunderclap you hear echoing across the globe is the entire universe smacking their foreheads with their palms in unison.

There was not a lot of sympathy online for Carlson’s epiphany. But there sure were a lot of comments.

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